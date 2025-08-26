INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas Presented a Comprehensive 2025 Marketplace for the Global Fashion Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The fashion industry's premier business marketplace delivered unprecedented global connectivity as MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas concluded with over 40 countries across its expansive show floor. The international convergence of brands, designers, manufacturers and industry leaders delivered a platform for fashion trend discovery and business development.

The events attracted a robust lineup of premier buyers and retailers, solidifying the marketplace of events as a major fashion commerce and trend forecasting destination for the upcoming buying seasons. The inaugural Retail Solutions Center supported retailers' growth and scalability, providing a dedicated lounge space for one-on-one meetings and networking events, creating an optimal environment for meaningful business connections.

Registered retailers across MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC included ASOS, Hemline, Bloomingdales, Urban Outfitters UK, Dillard's, Buckle, Macy's, Nordstrom, Tillys, Zumiez and many others.

MAGIC

MAGIC Las Vegas reaffirmed its status as fashion's definitive trend incubator for women's apparel, creating an outlet where emerging aesthetics converge into commercial opportunities. The show's carefully curated environment showcased collections spanning trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear and contemporary women's fashion, all strategically positioned across affordable to moderate price points to maximize retailer accessibility.

Standout brands including Free People, ASTR The Label, 7 For All Mankind, Dolce Vita, Havaianas, Gigi Pip and Johnny Was captivated buyers with their innovative collections of current trends. Elemental Flow was a standout trend this season, with watery pastels, breathable fabrics and romantic silhouettes dominating collections, cementing its status as a defining aesthetic movement that designers and retailers alike are investing in heavily for the coming Spring/Summer 2026.

"MAGIC brought together an exceptional range of women's collections showcasing this season's dominant trends, from Elemental Flow's fluid silhouettes to Vibrant Escape's vibrant palette and beachy details. The dynamic convergence of established and emerging labels offered a comprehensive forecast of the specific aesthetics, colors, and silhouettes consumers will demand in the coming seasons, allowing retailers to confidently build trend-aligned assortments that balance commercial viability with fashion-forward positioning." says ?Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC, Fashion by Informa.

PROJECT

PROJECT Las Vegas cemented its position as the premier destination for men's contemporary fashion, featuring an expertly curated presentation of apparel, footwear and accessories. Y2K nostalgia emerged as one of the show's dominant trends, with iconic brands like Ed Hardy and Von Dutch in attendance. The athleisure trend also continues its powerful momentum, with golf, skate and sports-inspired apparel establishing themselves as cornerstone categories within men's fashion.

In addition, the streetwear category of PROJECT continues to expand and grow, as everyday essentials and casual basics get elevated through bold designs and accessories such as hats and footwear that reflect individual taste and self-expression. Leading brands such as Market Studios, Head Golf and Lost My Accent showcased their latest collections representing these trends.

"PROJECT remains the essential platform for forward-thinking menswear with authentic individuality, where we've seen remarkable innovation in athleisure and nostalgia trend evolution this season," said Edwina Kulego, Vice President of Events, International, SOURCING and Men's. "Separately, SOURCING at MAGIC has emerged as a crucial resource for brands navigating supply chain transformation, with our global exhibitors presenting groundbreaking advancements in digital printing technology and material development. The international representation provides our attendees with unmatched diversity in sourcing solutions that address both immediate needs and long-term strategic goals."

SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC connected designers and brands with global manufacturing organizations under one roof. SOURCING's robust international presence included key participating countries such as Türkiye, Egypt, India, Pakistan and many others. This year's event also featured a debut delegation from Colombia, marking a significant expansion of South American representation and introducing buyers to the country's distinctive blend of artisanal craftsmanship and design.

The event's educational program equipped industry professionals with critical insights and forward-thinking strategies. Attendees gained valuable foresight through the comprehensive "Intro to the FW26/27 Season: Culture, Materials, & Color" unveiling emerging trends in fibers, materials, constructions, finishes, detailing and new color direction.

In addition, the "Policy Pivots Update in 2025" presentation provided essential guidance on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape affecting global trade, sustainability requirements, and compliance standards that impact sourcing decisions.

SOURCING at MAGIC also hosted expanded home, gift and beauty textile offerings to meet increasing demand as brands look to diversify product ranges. Swim and athletics manufacturing emerged as another dominant trend with exhibitors showcasing innovative technical fabrics, sustainable production methods and advanced performance technologies that address growing consumer demand for versatile activewear.

MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas will return Feb.17-19, 2026 to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

