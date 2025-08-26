Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 août/August 2025) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (AWLI) has announced a name and symbol change to Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (AWCM).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on August 28 , 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on August 27, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (AWLI) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (AWCM).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 28 août 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 août 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: le 28 août/August 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: AWLI New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: AWCM New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 030747 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 030747 10 9 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 03078N209/CA03078N2095

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)