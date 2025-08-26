Napster Partners with Fenerbahçe SK to Launch 3D, AI-Powered Virtual Store For its Millions of Global Fans - Exclusively Through Fenerium

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), the innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce, today announced a partnership with Turkish football heavyweight Fenerbahçe to launch a 3D, AI-powered virtual store - available exclusively through Fenerium, the official retail platform of the club. Following the recent debut of SL Benfica's immersive store , today's milestone further solidifies Napster's position as the leading provider of immersive experiences.

Research shows that 90% of Gen Z identify as gamers and 82% of sports fans use mobile devices for content while watching events, suggesting that gamified, interactive experiences are table stakes for young, digitally-native consumers. Fenerbahçe's virtual store is meeting the moment, offering fans a spatial game-like environment to interact with 3D models of products along with an embodied AI shopping companion that engages in multi-language conversations via real-time video chat.

Key Features:

Accessible via Fenerbahçe's existing website: Customers from around the globe can access the experience directly from the Fenerbahçe website with no application downloads or specialized hardware equipment required.

Customers from around the globe can access the experience directly from the Fenerbahçe website with no application downloads or specialized hardware equipment required. 3D merchandising: The branded locker room features over 50 products available to view in 3D, including the club's new Adidas kit.

The branded locker room features over 50 products available to view in 3D, including the club's new Adidas kit. AI-powered shopping assistance: Fans can speak via video with an embodied multi-lingual AI companion that helps them explore the site and select products.

Fans can speak via video with an embodied multi-lingual AI companion that helps them explore the site and select products. Product Interactivity: Jerseys and other products within the platform are customizable, making the experience even more personalized and interactive.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see our solutions thrive on a global stage across the sports and entertainment sectors which benefit from massive, passionate fan bases," said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise for Napster. "With over 150 million digital interactions tracked on our platform and more than 500 successful projects executed for iconic brands like Crate & Barrel, J.Crew, Laura Mercier and Swarovski, Napster is at the forefront of innovation."

Esin Güral Argat, Board Member of Fenerbahçe SK and Chairman of The Board of Fenerium: "We believe this initiative not merely as a commercial endeavor, but as a strategic step to deepen the emotional connection between our fans and the club in the digital sphere. With the launch of Turkey's first 3D virtual store, we are bringing the in-store experience to the digital world."

Fans globally can access the virtual store in English and Turkish through Fenerbahçe's official website.

