Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAJ2 | ISIN: GB00BN326503 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NAPSTER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Napster Partners with Fenerbahçe SK to Launch 3D, AI-Powered Virtual Store For its Millions of Global Fans - Exclusively Through Fenerium

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), the innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce, today announced a partnership with Turkish football heavyweight Fenerbahçe to launch a 3D, AI-powered virtual store - available exclusively through Fenerium, the official retail platform of the club. Following the recent debut of SL Benfica's immersive store, today's milestone further solidifies Napster's position as the leading provider of immersive experiences.

Research shows that 90% of Gen Z identify as gamers and 82% of sports fans use mobile devices for content while watching events, suggesting that gamified, interactive experiences are table stakes for young, digitally-native consumers. Fenerbahçe's virtual store is meeting the moment, offering fans a spatial game-like environment to interact with 3D models of products along with an embodied AI shopping companion that engages in multi-language conversations via real-time video chat.

Key Features:

  • Accessible via Fenerbahçe's existing website: Customers from around the globe can access the experience directly from the Fenerbahçe website with no application downloads or specialized hardware equipment required.
  • 3D merchandising: The branded locker room features over 50 products available to view in 3D, including the club's new Adidas kit.
  • AI-powered shopping assistance: Fans can speak via video with an embodied multi-lingual AI companion that helps them explore the site and select products.
  • Product Interactivity: Jerseys and other products within the platform are customizable, making the experience even more personalized and interactive.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see our solutions thrive on a global stage across the sports and entertainment sectors which benefit from massive, passionate fan bases," said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise for Napster. "With over 150 million digital interactions tracked on our platform and more than 500 successful projects executed for iconic brands like Crate & Barrel, J.Crew, Laura Mercier and Swarovski, Napster is at the forefront of innovation."

Esin Güral Argat, Board Member of Fenerbahçe SK and Chairman of The Board of Fenerium: "We believe this initiative not merely as a commercial endeavor, but as a strategic step to deepen the emotional connection between our fans and the club in the digital sphere. With the launch of Turkey's first 3D virtual store, we are bringing the in-store experience to the digital world."

Fans globally can access the virtual store in English and Turkish through Fenerbahçe's official website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/napster-partners-with-fenerbahce-sk-to-launch-3d-ai-powered-virtual-store-for-its-millions-of-global-fans---exclusively-through-fenerium-302539074.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.