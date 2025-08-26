Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
26.08.2025 17:50 Uhr
Cascale's "Source of Good" Podcast Spotlights Pathways to Decarbonizing Carbon Goods

10-episode series highlights industry leaders sharing practical solutions for supply chain transformation and collective climate action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Cascale has wrapped Season 2 of its Source of Good podcast, a ten-episode series amplifying industry voices driving decarbonization across the consumer goods sector. Accelerating supply chain transformation and empowering collective action to combat climate change is critical to Cascale's mission, targeting a 45 percent reduction by 2030, in line with the 1.5°C pathway.

This season explored renewable energy, supplier engagement, material innovation, and manufacturer practices - showcasing experts from manufacturers, brands, and service providers, including the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Tapestry, Cotton Incorporated, Hanesbrands, Elevate Textiles, Avery Dennison, ITL, Primaloft, Hirdaramani, and Ren Energy.

Episodes included:

  • Can Consumer Goods Decarbonize? With Lewis Perkins and Aii feat. Lewis Perkins, president of the Apparel Impact Institute

  • Insulation with Intention: PrimaLoft and Patagonia Take on the Cold feat. Erika Enquist, senior manager of global quality and sustainability at PrimLoft

  • Sustainability in the Bag with Tapestry and Coach feat. Jessie Wasser, manager of sustainability & ESG at Tapestry

  • The Secret Power of Product Labels with ITL feat. Hayley Solomon, group brand & marketing director at ITL

  • Factories, Footprints, and the Future of Clean Energy with Ren Energy feat. Eric Jen, co-founder & CEO at Ren Energy

  • From Tailors to Global Trailblazers: Talking Climate Action with Hirdaramani and ASICS feat. Nikhil Hirdaramani, director, Hirdaramani Group

  • Wastewater, Denim, and Doing the Impossible with Elevate Textiles and Wrangler feat. Jimmy Summer, chief sustainability officer at Elevate Textiles

  • It All Started with a Sticker: Avery Dennison and Bestseller feat. Kelsey McCabe, sustainability manager at Avery Dennison

  • How to Store Carbon in Your Closet with Cotton Incorporated and Ralph Lauren feat. Jesse Daystar, VP and chief sustainability officer at Cotton Incorporated

  • Less Carbon, More Collaboration with Hanesbrands feat. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Minh, senior manager of sustainability, facility, and engineering at Hanesbrands

Source of Good is a co-production of award-winning producer Hueman Group Media and Cascale, a global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry.

Source of Good is available on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and more.

Listen and subscribe today.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascales-%22source-of-good%22-podcast-spotlights-pathways-to-decarbo-1065579

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
