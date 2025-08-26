Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Morgan Stanley

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, August 26, 2025, 17h45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Morgan Stanley recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification, indicating that Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, has crossed the threshold of 3%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Solvay remains above the 3% threshold previously disclosed.

Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total August 18, 2025 0.01% 3.16% 3.17%

The notification, dated August 22, 2025, contains the following information: Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 18, 2025 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards Denominator: 105,876,416 Additional information: Morgan Stanley's total holding in Solvay remains above the 3% threshold previously disclosed; however, this notification is being made on the basis that Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, has crossed a relevant threshold in its own right. Persons subject to the notification requirement: Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA



Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

