Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon Strengthens Specialty Care With Board-Certified Anesthesiologist

VRCCO Welcomes New Specialists and Expanded Service Offerings

BEND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon, a trusted leader in advanced veterinary medicine, is proud to announce the addition of a board-certified veterinary anesthesiologist in September 2025. Dr. Lily Davis, DVM, CVA, DACVAA, will be joining the VRCCO organization, currently based out of Bend, Oregon.

Veterinary anesthesiologists are specially trained veterinarians who focus on the administration of anesthesia, pain management, and providing overall care during surgical procedures for animals. Anesthesiologists play a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of animals by designing customized anesthetic protocols based on the individual needs of each patient. These personalized protocols consider age, species, health status, and even breed-specific characteristics (such as brachycephalic breeds) to reduce the risks of adverse effects and enhance a pet's recovery.

Anesthesiologists also play a pivotal role in post-operative care in an advanced medical setting. They implement complex pain management strategies to effectively control pain while minimizing potential side effects. This comprehensive pain control is vital for animal recovery and can dramatically improve the quality of life for pets post-surgery.

VRCCO remains committed their ongoing growth and progress, in their effort to provide the best, most advanced, personalized pet care for patients from the Bend community as well as those who travel from across the country. Dr. Lily Davis's expertise and field research will ensure the continued advancement of patient care, allowing animals to receive the best possible treatment options while leading to more successful outcomes and improved overall patient well-being.

In addition to Dr. Davis, VRCCO is pleased to welcome rehabilitation veterinarian Dr. Chelsey Lindberg, BVMS, MRCVS, CCRT, CVMA, and veterinary dermatologist Dr. Emily Gale, DVM, DACVD, to their team of specialists. VRCCO Dermatology will also be extended to a five-day, Monday-Friday service.

Moreover, recognizing the growing needs for accessible veterinary care, VRCCO now offers telemedicine informational appointments for total hip replacements and certain oncologic cancer diagnoses. These virtual appointments provide pet parents with essential information to make informed decisions while streamlining the path toward surgery or treatment with VRCCO.

As the field of veterinary medicine continues to evolve, the Veterinary Referral Center is dedicated to the continuous improvement of care through innovation with advanced technology, highly trained specialists, and a dedicated, compassionate team. These efforts solidify VRCCO's reputation as a leader in animal healthcare, poised to set new benchmarks of excellence in the coming years. For more information on the specialties offered at VRCCO, please contact 541-209-6960 or email info@vrcvet.com.

The Veterinary Referral Center offers the most advanced emergency and specialty care options to members of the Central Oregon community and beyond. VRCCO was formed with a single goal in mind: to provide the highest level of personalized pet care. With over a decade of devotion to the veterinary field and a lifetime of being animal lovers, they know how important it is to be your pet's hero.

