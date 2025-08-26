Stris & Maher LLP: Former DOJ Prosecutor Joins Stris & Maher

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Stris & Maher LLP is pleased to announce that Dmitry Slavin, a first-chair trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor, has joined the firm as a partner in Washington, DC. Slavin joins the firm's growing bench of battle-tested trial lawyers, continuing the firm's growth as a destination for lawyers who try-and win-complex cases.

Dmitry Slavin

Slavin has spent nearly a decade trying and arguing cases in federal courts across the country. At DOJ's National Security Division, he co-led multiple complex jury trials and represented the Department in some of its most demanding cases. For his work, he received multiple awards from the Assistant Attorney General for National Security. Earlier, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Kentucky, he focused on complex financial crimes, recovering substantial amounts for defrauded victims and earning the office's Crime Victims' Rights Award. He began his career in private practice as a litigator.

"Joining Stris & Maher is an exciting next chapter," Slavin said. "I'm eager to bring my trial experience across a wide range of complex matters to a firm known for excelling in litigation at the highest levels."

"Dmitry is an elite trial lawyer," added Managing Partner Elizabeth Brannen. "His courtroom skills and government background make him an invaluable addition as we continue to expand our national trial practice."

Slavin's career highlights include securing a conviction in an international extortion case involving stolen sensitive information, convicting cartel members and ISIS terrorists after jury trials, and training prosecutors worldwide. He has also argued appeals in the Sixth Circuit, taught trial advocacy at George Washington University Law School, and worked with mock trial teams at both the college and law school levels.

Slavin clerked for Judge John M. Rogers of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit after earning his J.D. from Yale Law School and graduating summa cum laude from Washington and Lee University.

Stris & Maher has recently welcomed several former government lawyers to its partnership, including former U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Sahlberg, and veteran DOL litigator Jeff Hahn. Slavin's addition reflects the firm's continued growth, its further expansion in DC, and its commitment to delivering top trial talent in its clients' most significant disputes.

SOURCE: Stris & Maher LLP

