Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts private placement of 4,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.68 per Unit (the "Offering") through Hampton Securities Limited (the "Agent"). The Agent elected to exercise its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 622,235 Units at a price of $0.68 per Unit for total proceeds of $423,119.80.

After taking into account the over-allotment option exercise, the Company issued 5,122,235 Units for total gross proceeds of $3,483,119.80.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one (1) additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.85 per Warrant Share until August 26, 2027.

Pursuant to the agency agreement dated August 26, 2025, Glenstar paid to the Agent a cash commission equal to 7% of the proceeds and granted the Agent and its sub-agents non-transferable warrants entitling the Agent and its sub-agents to purchase a total of 358,556 Common Shares at a price of $0.68 per Common Share until August 26, 2027.

The Units were offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for drilling at the Green Monster Property, trenching at the Wild Horse Property, additional exploration activities at both the Green Monster Property and the Wild Horse Property, and for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes, as is further described in the amended and restated offering document related to the Offering.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David Ryan

President & CEO

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts and is generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this release includes forward-looking information concerning the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, including planned drilling at the Green Monster Property, trenching at the Wild Horse Property, and additional exploration and development activities, as well as the Company's general corporate objectives and financial position.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company at the date such statements are made, including assumptions regarding: future commodity prices; the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals; the availability of qualified personnel, equipment, and services; the timing and success of exploration activities; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social conditions.

However, forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties inherent in exploration programs; operational risks; delays or failures to obtain required regulatory approvals, permits, or access rights; risks related to title and third-party claims; changes in commodity markets; volatility in capital markets; and the Company's ability to effectively use the proceeds from the Offering as planned. There can be no assurance that the exploration programs described will yield anticipated results or that the Company will be able to advance its properties as currently contemplated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business can be found in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sedarplus.ca..

