Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
106 Leser
The Future of Case Intake: Pulsiam's Accusatory Module

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / We're excited to introduce Pulsiam's new Accusatory Module. This module is designed to optimize the intake process, giving law enforcement officers a faster and more efficient way to manage case information while improving overall workflow.

By integrating court accusatory document creation directly into case and arrest management, the module simplifies a critical step in justice administration-helping officers spend less time on paperwork and more time serving their communities.

Key benefits include:

  • Faster document preparation for arraignment.

  • Seamless integration with existing case and arrest management.

  • Improved efficiency across the intake and court document process.

"Pulsiam's innovative integration of accusatory document creation is paving the way for efficient and effective justice administration," said Keith Hayner, Director of Customer Support.

We'll be sharing additional customer perspectives soon-stay tuned for more feedback from agencies already benefiting from this advancement.

About Pulsiam:

For more than 35 years, Pulsiam has been a trusted leader in public safety and security technology. Our scalable, reliable solutions support over 100 million people worldwide. With long-term client partnerships, ongoing innovation, and 24x7x365 support, we help agencies deliver on their mission to keep communities safe.

Contact Information

Holly Blanks
Director of Global Business Development
hblanks@pulsiam.com
(310) 691-8126

Mahari Blanks
Global PR & Marketing Events Coordinator
mblanks@pulsiam.com
818-929-5290

SOURCE: Pulsiam



