Digital Silk Outlines 2025 Web Design Performance Benchmarks for California Companies



Web Performance and User Expectations

According to a Think with Google study, more than 50% of U.S. mobile users abandon a site if it takes longer than three seconds to load. With California representing one of the largest digital economies in the United States, site performance continues to play a critical role in audience retention.

Accessibility and Compliance

UsableNet's 2024 Digital Accessibility Lawsuit Report confirmed that over 4,000 ADA-related lawsuits were filed against digital properties in 2024, with California identified as one of the states with the highest number of filings. This trend underscores the necessity for California companies to prioritize accessibility within their web design strategies.

Mobile-First Design Benchmarks

Research from Statista shows that U.S. mobile e-commerce accounted for more than 40% of total retail sales in 2024 (Statista). This indicates continued growth in mobile-first design requirements, ensuring California companies must optimize websites for responsiveness across all devices.

Editorial Team Perspective

"These benchmarks highlight where California companies may need to focus their web development priorities in 2025," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Fast, mobile-responsive and accessible websites are becoming baseline expectations, not competitive differentiators."

