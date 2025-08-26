Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), announces the resignation of Kerem Akbas and David Eaton from its Board of Directors, effective today. Both directors joined the Board as representatives of Coenda Investments Holdings Corp. ("Coenda"). Mr. Akbas joined the INEO board in October 2024 and Mr. Eaton joined in June 2025. Coenda invested in INEO in three tranches between August 2024 and January 2025 and is also the principal investor in Bon Intelligence, a licensee of INEO technology.

With the resignations, INEO will kickoff a search for appropriate replacements with the key capabilities of new board members being chosen to compliment the Company's management team and governance structure. INEO remains committed to driving continued innovation, operational excellence and value creation for all stakeholders. The Board of Directors, together with the management team, will continue to execute on the Company's strategy, building on recent momentum of technology licensing deals and pursuing opportunities to expand its market position.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com www.ineoretailmedia.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

