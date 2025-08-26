Equity Insider: Stablecoins Set to Reshape $4 Trillion Treasury Market as Corporate Crypto Treasuries Surge

Issued on behalf of CEA Industries, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - Stablecoins are set to reshape the multitrillion-dollar U.S. Treasury market following passage of the landmark GENIUS Act, which established regulatory frameworks that could cement America's position as the global crypto capital. With institutional Bitcoin holdings hitting $414 billion by August 2025 and corporations acquiring 244,991 BTC in recent months alone, the corporate treasury revolution is accelerating beyond traditional speculation into strategic asset management. Corporate adoption has surged as companies recognize digital assets' potential for portfolio diversification, inflation hedging, and yield generation through innovative staking strategies. Leading this transformation are companies positioned to capture the massive capital flows including CEA Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Mill City Ventures III. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT), and Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), as institutional investors increasingly view crypto as a foundational rather than speculative asset class.

The scale of this shift becomes clear through analyst projections: Mordor Intelligence forecasts the global cryptocurrency market will surge from $2.96 trillion in 2025 to $7.98 trillion by 2030, representing a robust 30.1% compound annual growth rate driven by institutional adoption and regulatory frameworks. Stablecoin demand alone could balloon to $2 trillion by 2028 according to Standard Chartered, with Bernstein projecting $4 trillion by 2035 as these digital dollars become crucial infrastructure for global commerce.

While traditional crypto investors have focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum, CEA Industries (NASDAQ: BNC) continues making headlines with its aggressive BNB accumulation strategy. The company just announced that its treasury holdings have surged to over 350,000 BNB tokens, representing an increase of more than 150,000 tokens beyond its initial 200,000 purchase. This latest expansion further solidifies BNC's position as the world's largest corporate BNB treasury.

The Colorado-based company didn't chase trending tokens. Instead, it identified a strategic opportunity in BNB, the native asset powering one of the world's most active blockchain ecosystems. CEA Industries completed a landmark $500 million private placement in August 2025, with proceeds earmarked specifically for building what would become the world's largest corporate BNB treasury. To signal this strategic shift, the company changed its ticker symbol from VAPE to BNC, reflecting its new identity as "BNB Network Company."

The transformation wasn't just symbolic. BNC assembled institutional-grade leadership that reads like a crypto hall of fame. David Namdar, co-founder of Galaxy Digital (one of the largest crypto investment firms globally), stepped in as CEO. Russell Read, former Chief Investment Officer at CalPERS (managing over $400 billion in assets) and Deputy CIO of Deutsche Bank Asset Management, joined as CIO. The board welcomed Hans Thomas, founding partner of 10X Capital, the firm managing BNC's treasury strategy.

This isn't amateur hour. These are seasoned financial professionals who've managed billions and understand institutional-grade risk management at the highest levels. The credibility extends beyond individual expertise. The $500 million raise attracted over 140 institutional and crypto-native investors, including Pantera Capital, Arche Capital, ExodusPoint Capital Management, and Blockchain.com. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as lead financial advisor, bringing traditional Wall Street expertise to the digital asset strategy.

Historical patterns suggest significant potential upside for focused crypto treasury strategies. When MicroStrategy adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset in 2020, the stock gained nearly 2,000% at its peak. Similar treasury strategies by companies like Janoverexperienced 1,700% stock surges after adopting Solana, while MetaPlanetachieved over 3,600% gains following its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

CEA Industries has positioned itself to potentially benefit from this same dynamic, but with an asset that powers one of the most active blockchain networks on Earth. With plans to deploy the remaining treasury capital and potential access to an additional $750 million through warrant exercises, BNC appears structured for sustained growth in an ecosystem that's expanding rapidly.

The strategic positioning extends beyond simple asset accumulation. BNB boasts 250 million users and processes billions in daily trading volume, yet remains underrepresented in traditional U.S. investment portfolios. BNC aims to bridge that institutional gap while capturing the network effects of one of crypto's most utility-driven ecosystems.

The timing appears strategic for multiple reasons. BNB consistently ranks among the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, yet most U.S. investors still can't purchase it directly through traditional brokerage accounts. BNC recognized this access gap and positioned itself as the solution, offering regulated, SEC-compliant BNB exposure without the complexity of crypto wallets or exchange accounts.

CEA Industries represents a calculated bet on institutional crypto adoption, positioning BNC as a pure-play vehicle for investors seeking exposure to BNB's utility-driven ecosystem through traditional equity markets.

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) has launched a strategic partnership with AllDomains Labs to operate a high-performance Solana validator while maintaining its position as the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate SOL. The collaboration includes plans for a branded .dfdv top-level domain and aims to strengthen the Solana network through validator operations and community engagement. DFDV currently provides investors direct economic exposure to SOL while actively participating in the Solana ecosystem's growth.

"Our collaboration with AllDomains combines institutional-grade validator operations with domain innovation," said Parker White, CIO & COO of DeFi Development Corp. "This partnership strengthens our role in the Solana ecosystem while expanding how communities and investors connect with DFDV."

The partnership reflects DFDV's broader strategy to compound Solana exposure and grow SOL per share while operating validator infrastructure that generates staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. DeFi Development Corp. continues exploring innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) delivered production of 484 Bitcoins in July 2025, representing a 31% year-over-year increase, while maintaining holdings of 19,287 Bitcoin worth approximately $2.2 billion at current prices. The company generated $54.8 million in net proceeds from Bitcoin sales at an average price of $115,411 per coin, demonstrating strong treasury management capabilities.

"Riot produced 484 Bitcoin in July," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "Historically, the summer months are more challenging for hash rate utilization, as we participate in ERCOT's Four Coincident Peaks Program ("4CP"), voluntarily curtail as part of demand response programs, and operate in harsher conditions. Despite these factors, Riot increased production month over month and achieved an extremely low all-in power cost of $28/MWh, which is a testament to our operational improvements and our power management capabilities."

The company also expanded its Corsicana facility footprint to 858 acres with 1.0 GW of available power, positioning the company to accommodate various data center designs for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing applications. Riot continues building and securing the Bitcoin network while exploring additional revenue streams from its energy infrastructure.

As of August 10, 2025, Mill City Ventures III. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) has accumulated 81,871,794 SUI tokens worth approximately $316 million, establishing itself as the largest publicly traded SUI treasury with exclusive Sui Foundation backing. The company recently acquired an additional 5,600,607 SUI tokens at an average price of $3.65 per token, generating approximately $26,000 daily through staking operations. MCVT completed a $450 million private placement in July 2025 to fund its SUI treasury strategy.

"We believe that SUI represents the infrastructure layer for the next chapter of the internet - a high-speed, secure, and scalable blockchain designed to bring mass market, consumer applications into Web3," said Stephen Mackintosh, Chief Investment Officer of Mill City and Co-Founder of Karatage. "Its object-centric architecture and Move programming language are designed to position SUI to transform how assets, applications, and data move through the global economy. As institutional and consumer adoption accelerates, we believe SUI will become a foundational layer of the modern financial system, enabling new products, markets, and efficiencies that weren't possible before."

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) has completed its transformation into a pure-play crypto infrastructure company, reporting $577.88 million in total revenue for Q2 2025 with $568.10 million from crypto services while narrowing losses by 15.1% year-over-year. The company raised $75 million through a public offering to strengthen its balance sheet and advance its Bitcoin treasury strategy, including acquiring approximately 30% of Tokyo-listed MarushoHotta Co. to launch its Japan Bitcoin treasury initiative. Bakkt has updated its corporate investment policy to allocate capital into Bitcoin and other digital assets.

"Over the past year as CEO of Bakkt, we strategically realigned the company to position it to unlock its full potential-streamlining operations, reducing costs, exiting non-core businesses, forging a transformative partnership with DTR to expand into stablecoin payments and strengthening our leadership with Akshay Naheta and other senior executives," said Andy Main, former President and Co-CEO of Bakkt. "Today, Bakkt is a leaner, more agile organization, fully focused on the massive and accelerating digital asset trend, where we see the greatest opportunity for long-term growth."

Bakkt is launching its stablecoin payments solution Bakkt Agent to deliver AI-enabled consumer finance and cross-border payment capabilities while conducting a comprehensive cost structure review to accelerate its path to profitability.

