AI Adoption in Paid Advertising

Industry adoption continues to accelerate. The Interactive Advertising Bureau's 2025 Video Ad Spend & Strategy report notes that nearly 90% of advertisers will use generative AI to build video ads, reflecting broader use of automation across creative and media workflows. The McKinsey 2025 State of AI Survey similarly finds that 78% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, with marketing and sales among the most common.

Google Ads and Automation

Google Ads continues to expand AI-enhanced features, including Performance Max campaigns and automated bidding strategies. A PwC AI Business Survey found that over 50% of U.S. executives reported AI adoption in marketing and sales functions, with measurable improvements in efficiency.

Implications for Campaign Management

The overview highlights three primary changes companies may expect in 2025:

Predictive Targeting : AI models are increasingly forecasting audience intent, helping advertisers refine segments.

: AI models are increasingly forecasting audience intent, helping advertisers refine segments. Creative Automation : Ad copy and asset testing are being supported by AI tools that generate and test variations at scale.

: Ad copy and asset testing are being supported by AI tools that generate and test variations at scale. Budget Optimization: Machine learning systems are reallocating budgets in real time to maximize conversions.

Editorial Team Perspective

"AI is no longer an add-on in Google Ads management-it is becoming a core component of how campaigns are executed," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "The data shows that while AI tools can enhance efficiency, human oversight remains critical to ensure accuracy, alignment and brand safety."

