McCormick Systems Named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / McCormick Systems, a leading provider of MEP takeoff and estimating software and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has been recognized as a 2025 Top Company to Work For in Arizona by Best Companies Group.

Top Workplaces are awarded based on employee feedback gathered through detailed third-party surveys. Questions revolve around the company's culture, professional training opportunities and career development tracks.

Through this comprehensive survey, McCormick employees shared their appreciation for the business's positive workplace mentality. Responders praised McCormick's strong leadership for influencing a work-life balance and cited benefits like free lunches, fitness support and a wellness app as reasons they felt valued in their roles.

For McCormick President Paul Wheaton, earning this award was less about being recognized and more about the satisfaction of the employees.

He said, "Earning a Top Workplace award is meaningful for no other reason than it's based on direct feedback from our employees. It validates the commitment we've made in putting our employees first and giving them the tools needed to feel supported and successful."

Wheaton also noted that McCormick will remain focused on maintaining a healthy, happy, high-performing workplace, stating "Our workforce is our greatest resource. We thrive when they thrive so we'll continue to adhere to feedback and add opportunities where we can."

To learn more, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/top-companies-to-work-for-in-arizona/

