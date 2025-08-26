Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - As artificial intelligence and automation enter hotels, front-of-house operations, and even kitchens, the hospitality industry is grappling with an urgent question: will this technology create opportunities or eliminate them?





According to a recent OysterLink poll, a majority of hospitality professionals believe AI is more likely to displace existing jobs (52%) rather than create new ones. Meanwhile, 30% see AI as a job creator, while 18% anticipate an equal impact, balancing new opportunities with role reductions. The results highlight a growing concern within the industry about how automation will reshape roles traditionally built on human interaction, creativity, and service.

"Hospitality is a people-driven business, and these results show the anxiety many professionals feel about technology replacing that human touch," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "At the same time, there's recognition that AI could create new kinds of roles-particularly in areas like data analysis, system management, and guest personalization. The real challenge for the industry will be balancing efficiency with the essence of hospitality: human connection."



