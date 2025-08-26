The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 26.08.2025.
Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 26.08.2025
.
ISIN Name
AU0000006934 NEW WORLD RESOURCES LTD.
DK0061549052 MAPSPEOPLE A/S DK-,02
NO0011032310 AURORA EIENDOM NK 75
US26484T1060 DUN+BRADSTREET HLD.DL-,01
US6833734014 ONTRAK INC. O.N.
US8964385046 TRINITY BIOTEC.ADR NEW A
