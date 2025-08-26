The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 26.08.2025.

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 26.08.2025

.

ISIN Name

AU0000006934 NEW WORLD RESOURCES LTD.

DK0061549052 MAPSPEOPLE A/S DK-,02

NO0011032310 AURORA EIENDOM NK 75

US26484T1060 DUN+BRADSTREET HLD.DL-,01

US6833734014 ONTRAK INC. O.N.

US8964385046 TRINITY BIOTEC.ADR NEW A





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard