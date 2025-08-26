VUGA Media Group: Smile Creators Expands to Sunny Isles Beach, Aventura Location Coming Soon

Founders Dr. Anatoly and Oksana Ripa bring their patient-focused approach and modern dental care to new communities in North Miami-Dade.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Smile Creators, a boutique dental practice founded by Dr. Anatoly Ripa and Oksana Ripa, has officially expanded with a new clinic in Sunny Isles Beach, and a third location is coming soon to Aventura. With their flagship office in Bay Harbor Islands already serving a diverse Miami clientele, this expansion marks an exciting new chapter for one of the region's most innovative dental brands. Dr. Ripa, a graduate of Stony Brook University with over 27 years of experience in the field, is known for his personalized approach to aesthetic and restorative dentistry. Fluent in English, Russian, and Ukrainian, he has built long-term relationships with patients across the Bal Harbour and North Miami areas. Alongside him, Oksana Ripa has helped shape Smile Creators into a recognizable name - developing a patient experience that blends hospitality, precision care, and community connection.

The expansion into Sunny Isles Beach reflects a growing demand for access to personalized, high-quality dental care delivered in a calming and modern environment. The upcoming Aventura office, set to open later this year, will extend the practice's reach even further into North Miami-Dade.

"Our goal has always been to make patients feel confident, cared for, and in control of their health," said Dr. Anatoly Ripa. "Every new space we create reflects that vision."

Technology plays a central role in the Smile Creators' vision. Each location incorporates modern diagnostic tools and workflow systems that support efficient, individualized treatment. The clinical environment - designed under the creative direction of Oksana Ripa - also avoids the traditional feel of a dental office, opting instead for a relaxed, spa-like atmosphere that helps patients feel at ease.

While many patients visit Smile Creators for cosmetic improvements, the clinic maintains a full-scope dental approach that supports oral health at every stage of life. As the practice continues to grow, its core values remain centered on trust, transparency, and a commitment to long-term results.

The Smile Creators team continues to connect with patients both in-person and online. For more information about their services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.smilecreators.com or follow the clinic's official Instagram at @smilecreators_miami for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and news on the upcoming Aventura launch.

"We're proud to grow with the communities we serve," said Oksana Ripa. "For us, expansion isn't just about more locations - it's about deeper relationships with the people who walk through our doors."

In addition to its clinical services, Smile Creators is known for its bold branding - from its signature yellow vehicle seen across Miami to its stylish clinic interiors and strong social media identity. The brand's connection to the city remains a central part of its success story.

The Sunny Isles Beach location is now open to patients. The Aventura office is currently in development, with a grand opening expected later this year.

