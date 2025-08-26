Credence Research Inc.: CAR-T Cell Therapy Market to Reach USD 11,142.53 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%: Credence Research

PUNE, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Outlook

According to Credence Research, the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is set to witness robust growth, advancing from USD 4,405 million in 2024 to USD 11,142.53 million by 2032. This expansion represents a strong CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The rapid rise reflects growing adoption of personalized cancer treatments, continuous clinical advancements, and increasing approvals of innovative CAR-T therapies worldwide.

Key Growth Determinants

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

The growing incidence of hematologic cancers such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and multiple myeloma is a major driver of CAR-T therapy adoption. According to the World Health Organization, cancer remains a leading cause of mortality globally, with blood cancers forming a significant share. This rising patient base increases the need for advanced and effective treatment options beyond chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplants. CAR-T therapy provides targeted and personalized treatment, leading to higher remission rates in relapsed or refractory cases, thus fueling market growth.

Advancements in CAR-T Technology

Continuous progress in genetic engineering and biotechnology has significantly enhanced the safety and efficacy of CAR-T therapies. Innovations such as next-generation CAR designs, improved cell expansion methods, and off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T cells are broadening therapeutic applications. Integration of advanced manufacturing platforms has reduced production time and costs, making therapies more accessible. In addition, clinical trials exploring CAR-T for solid tumors highlight the potential to expand beyond hematologic cancers. These technological strides position CAR-T as a transformative therapy in oncology.

Regulatory Approvals and Investments

Supportive regulatory frameworks in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific have accelerated the approval of CAR-T therapies, boosting patient access. Agencies such as the FDA and EMA have granted priority review and breakthrough therapy designations to several CAR-T products, reflecting strong institutional support. Simultaneously, major pharmaceutical firms and biotech startups are investing heavily in research collaborations, acquisitions, and facility expansions. These investments not only foster innovation but also strengthen global manufacturing and distribution networks, ensuring the sustainable growth of the CAR-T cell therapy market.

Key Trends

Expansion into Solid Tumors

A key trend shaping the market is the ongoing research to extend CAR-T cell therapies beyond hematologic cancers into solid tumors such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancers. Early clinical trials are exploring novel CAR constructs, dual-targeting strategies, and combination therapies to overcome challenges like tumor microenvironment resistance. If successful, this expansion could significantly enlarge the addressable patient base, creating major growth opportunities for developers and investors.

Development of Off-the-Shelf Allogeneic CAR-T

Another emerging trend is the shift toward allogeneic or "off-the-shelf" CAR-T therapies manufactured from healthy donor cells. Unlike autologous therapies, these can be produced in bulk, reducing manufacturing time, cost, and logistical complexity. Several biopharma companies are advancing pipeline candidates, with promising trial results expected in the near future. This approach opens opportunities for wider patient accessibility, faster treatment initiation, and scalability, positioning the market for substantial long-term growth.

Key Growth Barriers

High Treatment Costs

One of the most significant barriers is the extremely high cost of CAR-T therapies, often exceeding USD 350,000 per patient. These costs stem from complex cell engineering, individualized manufacturing, and rigorous logistics. Limited reimbursement coverage in many countries further restricts patient access, slowing broader adoption despite strong clinical outcomes.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Challenges

CAR-T therapy requires personalized production, involving extraction, modification, and reinfusion of patient T-cells. This process is time-sensitive, resource-intensive, and logistically complex, often leading to delays. Inconsistent manufacturing capacity and lack of standardized production protocols present further obstacles, especially in scaling up treatments for global demand.

Safety and Side Effects

Severe adverse effects, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity, pose clinical risks and limit patient eligibility. Managing these side effects requires specialized infrastructure and skilled professionals, which are not available in all healthcare settings. These safety concerns hinder wider adoption and raise regulatory hurdles.

Key Market Opportunities

Broadening Applications Beyond Hematologic Cancers

The expansion of CAR-T therapy into solid tumors offers a major growth opportunity. Ongoing clinical trials targeting lung, breast, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers highlight strong potential to expand the patient pool. Success in this area could transform oncology treatment and significantly boost market revenues.

Rising Adoption in Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East present untapped opportunities due to increasing cancer prevalence and improving healthcare infrastructure. Governments and private players are investing in advanced treatment facilities, while regional partnerships accelerate technology transfer. Expanding access in these regions can drive significant demand growth.

Advancements in Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies

The development of allogeneic CAR-T therapies represents a breakthrough opportunity. These "off-the-shelf" solutions reduce manufacturing costs, shorten delivery timelines, and allow treatment of a larger patient population. Their scalability positions them as a key driver for long-term market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe

North America dominates the CAR-T cell therapy market, holding the largest revenue share due to strong regulatory support, high healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced oncology treatments. The U.S. leads with multiple FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, extensive clinical trial activity, and significant investments from pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Favorable reimbursement policies from Medicare and private insurers further strengthen accessibility, though high costs remain a challenge. Europe follows as the second-largest market, supported by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approvals and government-backed programs for innovative cancer treatments. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront, with well-established infrastructure and increasing hospital adoption, though reimbursement delays sometimes restrict patient access.

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by rising cancer incidence, large patient pools, and government efforts to advance cell therapy research. China has become a hub with numerous clinical trials, faster regulatory approvals, and local biopharma companies developing cost-effective CAR-T solutions. Japan and South Korea are also accelerating adoption through academic-industry collaborations and supportive healthcare policies. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show gradual progress, limited by infrastructure and affordability challenges. However, growing medical tourism, rising healthcare investments, and partnerships with global biotech firms are expected to improve access in these regions, unlocking long-term opportunities.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

According to Credence Research, the CAR-T cell therapy market is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies investing aggressively in R&D, clinical trials, and commercialization. Key players such as Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Bluebird Bio dominate with FDA- and EMA-approved therapies targeting hematologic cancers. Their leadership is reinforced by strong global distribution networks, established partnerships, and ongoing pipeline development.

The market also features an expanding base of emerging biotechs and academic research centers focusing on next-generation CAR constructs, off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies, and expansion into solid tumors. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and acquisitions are common, enabling companies to strengthen portfolios and accelerate commercialization. Competition remains intense as players race to improve efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness, while regional firms in China and Asia-Pacific are gaining ground with localized innovations and cost-efficient models. Overall, the market's competitive environment is characterized by rapid technological evolution, regulatory momentum, and a strong focus on expanding patient accessibility.

Segments -

Based on Target Indications

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Large B-cell Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Others

Based on Target Antigens

CD19

BCMA

CD20

CD19 / CD22

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analysis

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

ImmunoAct (India)

Autolus Therapeutics (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Allogene Therapeutics (US)

CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Wugen (US)

IASO Biotherapeutics (China)

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co. Ltd (China)

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Celgene Corporation (US)

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced that the European Commission expanded the indication of its subcutaneous Darzalex (daratumumab) to include use in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, including those ineligible for transplant. Previously, the therapy was limited to transplant-eligible patients (ASCT).

In March 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb revealed plans to acquire 2seventy Bio for approximately USD 286 million. The two companies had been long-term collaborators on Abecma, a CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma.

In November 2024, the U.S. FDA approved obecabtagene autoleucel (Aucatzyl, Autolus Inc.), a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T therapy, for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

In May 2024, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more prior systemic therapies. The following month, Bristol entered a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares to manufacture CAR-T therapies using its automated Cell Shuttle platform.

In January 2023, Gilead received FDA approval for updated manufacturing processes for YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel), reducing median turnaround time in the U.S. from 16 days to 14 days.

In July 2024, Dynamic Cell Therapies secured USD 1 million in funding from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation to advance novel CAR-T technology development.

In May 2024, AbbVie signed an option and license agreement with Umoja Biopharma to leverage its VivoVec platform for developing multiple in-situ generated CAR-T therapies.

In March 2024, Capstan Therapeutics raised USD 175 million in a Series B funding round to progress its T cell candidate targeting autoimmune disorders.

In January 2024, Cipla established a joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma and Manipal Education & Medical Group to develop and commercialize cell therapy products.

