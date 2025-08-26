Pacific Defense, the market leader in Sensor Open Systems Architecture, SOSA, C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) products and integrated mission systems, announces the expansion of its communications, command, control, and compute (C4) NERVE product family with the launch of NERVE MTEC. The NERVE MTEC (Mounted Tactical Edge Compute) system is a 9-slot 3U OpenVPX system that runs commercial off the shelf (COTS) compute and storage plug in cards (PICs) supporting compute-intensive warfighting software applications, from Company through Division. The NERVE chassis is compatible with any tactical vehicle's Standardized A-kit Vehicle Envelope (SAVE).

NERVE MTEC's configurable computing solutions allow soldiers to run a wide range of echelon dependent, complex warfighter applications installed within the standardized A-kit vehicle envelope.

Designed to accommodate the exponential growth of computing technologies and tested to meet the MIL-STD-810 requirement, NERVE MTEC scales to address the United States Army's current, and future, capability and capacity needs. It can be configured with half a TFLOPS of compute, half a terabyte of memory, and the latest GPUs to support the most demanding warfighting applications ranging from MAVEN and Lattice to Instant Connect (ICE) and ATAK, for echelon-specific edge devices, all from a single pane of glass. NERVE MTEC scales to support Mounted Mission Command functions, Assured PNT, and Software Defined Network (SDN) for automated, primary, alternate, contingency, and emergency (APACE) resilient communications.

NERVE MTEC Enhances Operator Effectiveness

Aligned with CMOSS and SOSA technical standards, NERVE MTEC enables rapid integration of emerging hardware and software, allowing our warfighters to stay ahead of evolving threats. CharybdisOS, integrated with NERVE MTEC, provides the U.S. Army's next generation command and control (NGC2) enterprise a SOSA-aligned run-time environment for high-performance edge processing and rapid technology insertion through a plug-and-play architecture. The single pane of glass user interface (UI) improves situational awareness, streamlines operations, and enhances logistics with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) for predictive failure analysis.

"The system's configurable computing solutions allow soldiers to run a wide range of echelon dependent, complex warfighter applications installed within the standardized A-kit vehicle envelope all built on a modular open systems approach (MOSA) framework," said Dr. Niraj Srivastava, VP of Integrated CMOSS Systems at Pacific Defense. "By combining high-performance edge processing with an open, adaptable architecture, we're giving operators a faster, more flexible path to decision superiority in multi-domain operations."

