Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 21:38 Uhr
Vault Comics: Aethon & Vault Announce Full List of 2025 and 2026 Novels

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / As recently announced in Publisher's Weekly, Aethon Books together with Vault Comics, has launched Aethon & Vault, a new imprint. The Aethon & Vault imprint will introduce breakout ebook and audiobook hits from the science fiction, fantasy, LitRPG, progression fantasy, and paranormal romance genres, to retail bookstores in print for the first time. Aethon & Vault books are distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Aethon & Vault Announcement Image

Aethon & Vault Announcement Image
Collage of book cover art

Today, Aethon & Vault reveals the full list of novels to be published under the imprint in 2025 and 2026. Including bestsellers and indie hits from authors from around the world, Aethon & Vault's list has previously sold more than twenty million copies across ebook and audiobook formats, and includes both multi-volume series and standalone novels. These titles will now be available in print at retail book stores for the first time in hardcover and paperback formats.

The first Aethon & Vault titles are on sale beginning in September 2025.

Aethon & Vault will continue to announce new acquisitions as it continues to expand its list.

AETHON & VAULT UPCOMING TITLES

Releasing Fall 2025:

  • Against All Odds, Book 1 of Grimm's War, by Jeffery H Haskell (September 2025)

  • Contact Front, Book 1 of Drop Trooper, by Rick Partlow (September 2025)

  • Academy of Outcasts, Book 1 of Academy of Outcasts, by Larry Correia (October 2025)

  • Ironbound, Book 1 of Ironbound, by Andrew Givler (October 2025)

Releasing Spring 2026:

  • Ranger's Oath, Book 1 of Fall of Radiance, by Blake Arthur Peel (March 2026)

  • Rune Seeker, Book 1 of Rune Seeker, by J.M. Clarke (March 2026)

  • Split Second, Book 1 of Split Second, by Douglas E Richards (April 2026)

  • Warship, Book 1 of The Black Fleet Saga, by Joshua Dalzelle (April 2026)

Releasing Summer 2026:

  • Jake's Magical Market, Book 1 of Jake's Magical Market by, by J.R. Mathews and C.J. Thompson (June 2026)

  • Age of Stone, Book 1 of Rise of Mankind, by Jez Cajiao (June 2026)

  • He Who Fights With Monsters, Book 1 of He Who Fights With Monsters, by Travis Deverell writing as Shirtaloon (July 2026)

  • Born in Fire, Book 1 of Demon Days, Vampire Nights, by K.F. Breene (August 2026)

  • Catharsis, Book 1 of Awaken Online, Vol. 1, by Travis Bagwell (August 2026)

  • Squad Kill, Hardcover, by Jack Campbell (May 2026)

Forthcoming (Fall 2026 or Later)

  • Ascend Online, Book 1 of Ascend Online, by Luke Chmilenko

  • Azarinth Healer, Book 1 of Azarinth Healer, by Rhaegar

  • Backyard Starship, Book 1 of Backyard Starship, by JN Chaney

  • Battlefield Reclaimer, Book 1 of Guardian of Aster Fall, by David North

  • Defiance of the Fall, Book 1 of Defiance of the Fall, by J.F. Brink

  • Domestication, Book 1 of Battle Mage Farmer, by Seth Ring

  • Forge of Destiny, Book 1 of Destiny Cycle, by Yrsillar

  • Infinite, Book 1 of Infinite Timeline, by Jeremy Robinson

  • Into the Labyrinth, Book 1 of Mage Errant, by John Bierce

  • Life Reset, Book 1 of New Era Online, by Shemer Kuznits

  • Magical Midlife Madness, Book 1 of Leveling Up, by K.F. Breene

  • Mark of the Fool, Book 1 of Mark of the Fool, by J.M. Clarke

  • Oh Great, I was Reincarnated as a Farmer, Book 1 of Unorthodox Farming, by Benjamin Kerei

  • The Primal Hunter, Book 1 of The Primal Hunter, by Zogarth

  • Project Nemesis, Book 1 of Nemesis Saga, by Jeremy Robinson

  • RoverPowered, by Drew Hayes

Contact Information

David Dissanayake
VP of Sales and Marketing
david@vaultcomics.com
+1 (617) 901-1976

.

SOURCE: Vault Comics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/aethon-and-vault-announce-full-list-of-2025-and-2026-novels-1065843

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
