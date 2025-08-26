Vault Comics: Aethon & Vault Announce Full List of 2025 and 2026 Novels

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / As recently announced in Publisher's Weekly , Aethon Books together with Vault Comics, has launched Aethon & Vault, a new imprint. The Aethon & Vault imprint will introduce breakout ebook and audiobook hits from the science fiction, fantasy, LitRPG, progression fantasy, and paranormal romance genres, to retail bookstores in print for the first time. Aethon & Vault books are distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Today, Aethon & Vault reveals the full list of novels to be published under the imprint in 2025 and 2026. Including bestsellers and indie hits from authors from around the world, Aethon & Vault's list has previously sold more than twenty million copies across ebook and audiobook formats, and includes both multi-volume series and standalone novels. These titles will now be available in print at retail book stores for the first time in hardcover and paperback formats.

The first Aethon & Vault titles are on sale beginning in September 2025.

Aethon & Vault will continue to announce new acquisitions as it continues to expand its list.

AETHON & VAULT UPCOMING TITLES

Releasing Fall 2025:

Against All Odds , Book 1 of Grimm's War , by Jeffery H Haskell (September 2025)

Contact Front , Book 1 of Drop Trooper , by Rick Partlow (September 2025)

Academy of Outcasts , Book 1 of Academy of Outcasts, by Larry Correia (October 2025)

Ironbound, Book 1 of Ironbound, by Andrew Givler (October 2025)

Releasing Spring 2026:

Ranger's Oath , Book 1 of Fall of Radiance , by Blake Arthur Peel (March 2026)

Rune Seeker, Book 1 of Rune Seeker , by J.M. Clarke (March 2026)

Split Second , Book 1 of Split Second , by Douglas E Richards (April 2026)

Warship, Book 1 of The Black Fleet Saga, by Joshua Dalzelle (April 2026)

Releasing Summer 2026:

Jake's Magical Market , Book 1 of Jake's Magical Market by, by J.R. Mathews and C.J. Thompson (June 2026)

Age of Stone , Book 1 of Rise of Mankind , by Jez Cajiao (June 2026)

He Who Fights With Monsters , Book 1 of He Who Fights With Monsters , by Travis Deverell writing as Shirtaloon (July 2026)

Born in Fire, Book 1 of Demon Days, Vampire Nights , by K.F. Breene (August 2026)

Catharsis, Book 1 of Awaken Online , Vol. 1, by Travis Bagwell (August 2026)

Squad Kill, Hardcover, by Jack Campbell (May 2026)

Forthcoming (Fall 2026 or Later)

Ascend Online, Book 1 of Ascend Online , by Luke Chmilenko

Azarinth Healer , Book 1 of Azarinth Healer , by Rhaegar

Backyard Starship, Book 1 of Backyard Starship , by JN Chaney

Battlefield Reclaimer , Book 1 of Guardian of Aster Fall , by David North

Defiance of the Fall, Book 1 of Defiance of the Fall , by J.F. Brink

Domestication , Book 1 of Battle Mage Farmer, by Seth Ring

Forge of Destiny , Book 1 of Destiny Cycle , by Yrsillar

Infinite , Book 1 of Infinite Timeline , by Jeremy Robinson

Into the Labyrinth , Book 1 of Mage Errant , by John Bierce

Life Reset , Book 1 of New Era Online , by Shemer Kuznits

Magical Midlife Madness , Book 1 of Leveling Up , by K.F. Breene

Mark of the Fool , Book 1 of Mark of the Fool , by J.M. Clarke

Oh Great, I was Reincarnated as a Farmer , Book 1 of Unorthodox Farming , by Benjamin Kerei

The Primal Hunter , Book 1 of The Primal Hunter , by Zogarth

Project Nemesis , Book 1 of Nemesis Saga , by Jeremy Robinson

RoverPowered, by Drew Hayes

