Summary: Helios Yachts, a Helios Marine family brand, unveils the 100% electric, solar-powered Omega 7.2 at Cannes 2025, showcasing its integrated smart marine tech and zero-emission propulsion system.

Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - As electric propulsion moves from niche to necessity, Helios Marine leads with a vertically integrated approach - designing and manufacturing the marine battery systems, hardware, and intelligent software at the core of its all-electric fleet. This innovation will be on display at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival, Europe's largest in-water boat show.





Helios Yachts, part of the Helios Marine group, makes its world debut with the Omega 7.2, a purpose-built electric day cruiser. Developed entirely as an electric vessel, it features a 1.2kW solar rooftop, up to 54Wh battery capacity, and a clean, quiet propulsion experience. Rather than retrofit, the Omega 7.2 is a ground-up integration of Helios Marine's proprietary stack - combining smart control, real-time monitoring, and efficient power systems.

The Helios Omega 7.2 features advanced blade battery cell technology, providing a long lifespan, enhanced vibration resistance, and safe performance in marine conditions. Paired with Helios Marine Link, users can monitor system performance and energy use from onboard or remote interfaces, supported across mobile and multi function displays (MFDs).

Its 48V safe-to-touch architecture and CCS1 fast-charging capability support efficient charging both dockside and via solar input. Combined with a lightweight hull and streamlined form, the Omega delivers agile cruising without environmental disruption.





The debut comes at a moment when regulatory changes and consumer demand are accelerating marine electrification. Designed to meet these shifts, the Omega 7.2 demonstrates how integrated systems can reduce complexity for builders, fleet operators, and recreational users alike.

Visitors to this year's Cannes Yachting Festival will have the opportunity to view the boat's onboard configuration and solar integration firsthand. Helios Marine will be exhibiting at Booth PALAIS 110 Bis.

About Helios Marine

Helios Marine is a developer of electric propulsion systems, marine battery technologies, and connected vessel software. Through its Helios Yachts brand and integrated engineering platform, the company delivers smart, sustainable boats for next-generation maritime operations.

