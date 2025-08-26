Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 août/August 2025) - The common shares of Oregen Energy Corp. (ORNG), previously listed as Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Oregen Energy Corp. is an investment company primarily focused on oil and gas assets in Africa. The Issuer is actively exploring other investment and acquisition opportunities in the Orange and surrounding basins.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'Oregen Energy Corp. (ORNG), anciennement cotées sous Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR), ont été approuvées pour cotation sur la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Oregen Energy Corp. est une société d'investissement principalement axée sur les actifs pétroliers et gaziers en Afrique. L'émetteur explore activement d'autres opportunités d'investissement et d'acquisition dans le bassin d'Orange et les bassins environnants.

Issuer/Émetteur: Oregen Energy Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ORNG Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 64 612 024 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 15 578 095 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Diversified Industries/Sociétés diversifiées CUSIP: 685768 10 3 ISIN: CA 685768 10 3 6 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 86846F202/CA86846F2026 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de négociation: Le 27 août/August 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation



The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ORNG. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)