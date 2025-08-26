Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Avventura Resources Ltd. ("Avventura" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company has completed an initial public offering, and its common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol AA.

Avventura is focused on unlocking value in under-explored precious metals properties located within rich mineral belts in Ontario. It holds option agreements to acquire 100% stakes in the Horwood property, located 90 kilometres southwest of Timmins, and the Kabik Lake property, located 50 kilometres northwest of Dryden. Avventura plans to use proceeds from the IPO to complete a Phase I exploration program at the Horwood property and to make option payments with respect to both properties.

"We are pleased to see a new generation of junior exploration companies entering the public markets with plans to drive value from established gold mining districts in Canada. With gold prices currently above US$3,300 per ounce, this is an excellent time to be doing just that," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish the Avventura team success at its two Ontario properties."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263954

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)