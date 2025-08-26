Will Combine Showpad and Bigtincan Into a Global Leader in the Revenue Enablement Market Growing to $12B in 20301

Vector Capital Management, L.P., a leading private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses, today announced an agreement to acquire Showpad, a leader in AI revenue enablement technology with headquarters in Chicago and Ghent, Belgium.

Customers in over 50 countries -including Coca-Cola, Dow, DuPont, GE Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente and Schneider Electric leverage Showpad to bring together marketing and revenue teams to engage buyers and add value at every interaction. The company is a Forrester Wave leader in multiple categories2, and a "Customers' Choice" for Revenue Enablement Platforms3 on Gartner Peer Insights

After the transaction closes, Vector will combine Showpad with Bigtincan Holdings, which it acquired in April 2025. The combined entity will operate under the Showpad brand. It will deliver a complete AI-powered revenue enablement solution across all aspects of buyer-seller engagement with broad geographic diversity, and combined R&D resources to accelerate innovation market-wide.

Bigtincan is a five-time leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms and has received multiple awards for AI and other innovations. Over 1,000 companies including Abbott, AT&T, Clorox, Merck, Winnebago, and 100 of the Fortune 500 use Bigtincan's AI-powered sales enablement solutions to augment, automate and modernize seller and buyer engagement.

"The combination of Bigtincan with Showpad brings together best-in-class innovation and market leaders with thousands of customers," said Amish Mehta, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at Vector Capital. "The combined company will lead the digital and AI-fueled buyer and seller engagement and drive a new generation of experiences that people and brands love."

Insight Partners, a large investor in Showpad, will roll over its full investment into the combined company. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval. Further terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close in 2025.

Watershed Moment in AI-Powered Revenue Enablement Market

"The merger of Showpad and Bigtincan represents a watershed moment for the sales enablement market," said Jim Lundy, Founder and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "By uniting complementary strengths in content, readiness, and AI, the combined company is poised to deliver on the market's unmet demand for AI-centric sales enablement platforms that are easier to deploy, simpler to use and more impactful for revenue teams worldwide."

"Our unwavering focus on driving success for customers fueled a record-breaking year of growth for Showpad in 2024," said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad. "Together we will deliver a breadth of flexible solutions and an incredible team to help customers engage with buyers in new and creative ways they never thought possible."

"Evolving preferences and rapid technology advancements are aggressively transforming buying and selling behaviors," said Jim Hopkins, Chairman of Bigtincan. "We invested early and heavily in AI, and our combined global R&D resources will accelerate innovation so customers can rapidly reap the benefits of AI and emerging future innovations."

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel, Deloitte LLP is serving as tax advisor and Alvarez Marsal is serving as financial advisor to Vector Capital. Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton LLP is acting as legal counsel and TD Securities is acting as financial advisor to Showpad.

"Vector Capital has a long history of building category-defining technology companies," said Rob Amen, Managing Director at Vector Capital. "Both companies bring impressive industry expertise and commitment to excellence. Together, they will continue to drive the future and set industry standards and best practices globally."

About Vector Capital Management, L.P.

Vector Capital is a leading San Francisco-based investment firm focused on transformational investments in middle-market technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector manages over $4 billion of capital across credit and private equity strategies on behalf of a high-quality group of global limited partners. For nearly 28 years, Vector has combined technology investments with operational transformation to deliver breakthrough results. For more information, visit www.vectorcapital.com.

