Rimouski, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that exploration operations have restarted at its properties in Northern New Brunswick. The province's ban on all mineral activities on Crown land was lifted this morning at 12:01 am.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, stated: "Although the extreme wildfire hazard still exists, we are grateful that the provincial government has decided to reopen Crown land to mineral exploration. Following the good news, we immediately dispatched staff back to the field. We want to extend a special thanks to all the frontline workers who kept New Brunswickers safe in the last weeks and who continue to effectively fight the province's blazes."

The Company will provide details of its upcoming work programs and an update on its summer activities in the coming days.

2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's annual general meeting of shareholders was held earlier today via live webcast. A total of 60,924,037 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 33.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of the auditor, and the new stock option plan. The summary of the results of the vote is as follows:

Item Voted Upon Votes For Number % Election of Marcel Robillard 59,251,855 99.4 Election of Richard Thibault 59,580,630 99.9 Election of Michel Fontaine 59,572,280 99.9 Election of Réjean Gosselin 59,251,855 99.4 Election of Mia Boiridy 59,251,855 99.4 Election of Jacques Dion 59,580,630 99.9 Appointment of Auditor 60,523,882 100.0 Approval of Stock Option Plan 55,775,273 93.6

About Puma's Assets in New Brunswick

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project and the new McKenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Puma's work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years. Puma's successful exploration methodology, which combines traditional prospecting methods with detailed trenching and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region's geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data, and consultants' expertise, Puma has developed a cost-effective exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports and the documents submitted to the securities administration describe these risks and uncertainties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264015

SOURCE: Puma Exploration Inc.