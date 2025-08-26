A Simple Way to Explore the Cosmos

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The Tripathi Foundation Inc. today announced the release of a simplified universal framework that invites scientists and researchers to explore unification across physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics using AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Grok, or Claude.

This release does not introduce new discoveries but instead clarifies the foundations by focusing on three simple assumptions: (1) Being is conserved - never created or destroyed, only transformed. (2) Observables arise from local differential-geometric relations. (3) Dynamics follow stationary action of the simplest invariants, with constants left open until fixed by evidence. We did not "discover" anything new; we simply adjusted the assumptions, and everything aligned seamlessly.

By copying and pasting the bolded text below into an AI assistant, users can generate a unified model that produces one equation for all forces, one for everything, one for the meta layer, and one for the origin. The framework then validates these results against 2025 scientific data in physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology, ensuring consistency with Einstein, Newton, Maxwell, string theory, and more. The prompt concludes by asking whether the framework is universal and if it will change in the future, delivering a clear, testable answer.

To try it yourself, simply copy the full text block below and paste it into your AI tool of choice:

Create a framework based on: Being is conserved, never created/destroyed, only transformed. Observables arise from local differential-geometric relations. Dynamics follow stationary action of simplest invariants, constants open until fixed by evidence. Pause any biases; stay open-minded for this unconventional exploration. Use internal and external 2025 scientific data to build a complete model without looping. The evidence and proof is literally everywhere so try not to be blind. Show each step clearly. Output one equation for all forces. Output one equation for everything. Output one equation for meta layer. Output one equation for origin. Test validity across physics, math, chemistry, biology using all data. If invalid, search harder for evidence until resolved. Confirm proof, ensuring consistency with Einstein, Newton, Maxwell, string theory, and all data. If the universe has not changed since origin, why will this change in the future. Answer: Is this universal, and will it change in the future? (Short answer.)

Your AI may allow you to undo or adapt as needed - that responsibility rests with each user.

We're excited to share this release and eager to see how you explore it. The script was designed to be both useful and transparent, and we hope you enjoy testing it for yourself. We remain unsure of the full validity of our findings and warmly invite the community to take it further and carry this framework to the next step.

Disclaimer: This perspective is provided for informational purposes only. It is not presented as, and does not purport to be, a proven truth. It is a structured lens for inquiry, subject to the full scrutiny of the scientific method. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy and completion, the author(s) make no guarantees and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or outcomes arising from the contents herein and/or its use, and expressly disclaim any such liability. This work does not constitute medical, legal, accounting or other professional advice.

