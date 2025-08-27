Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - M3 Capital Corp. (TSXV: MCT.P) (the "Corporation" or "M3") announces that, further to its news releases dated October 25, 2024 and March 4 and April 14, 2025, the letter of intent entered into with Trevello World Holdings Inc. ("Trevello") has been terminated by M3 as the parties were unable to enter into a formal agreement by the deadline. M3 continues to pursue opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction and may re-engage with Trevello again in the future.

M3 is working with the TSX Venture Exchage in order for its common shares to resume trading on the TSV Venture Exchange.

