B2B Marketing's Propolis Partners with NIVA Growth Consultants to Expand into India

Strategic partnership brings Propolis' global B2B marketing community to India's fast-growing business landscape.

LONDON, UK / PUNE, INDIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / B2B Marketing today announced a strategic partnership between its global community, Propolis, and NIVA Growth Consultants, a leading advisory firm specializing in growth strategies for B2B organizations. The partnership will accelerate Propolis' market entry into India, one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for marketing and digital innovation.

Through this collaboration, Propolis will bring its exclusive membership model, expert-led insights, and peer-to-peer learning to B2B marketing leaders in India, supported by NIVA Growth Consultants' deep market expertise, regional networks, and proven growth strategies.

Abhay Kardeguddi, CEO of NIVA Growth Consultants, said:

"We're thrilled to partner with Propolis, a pioneer and leader in the B2B marketing space. At NIVA Growth Consultants, we're committed to driving growth and excellence in B2B marketing. This collaboration will enable us to leverage our collective expertise and drive business growth for our clients."

The expansion builds on organic membership growth in Asia and Propolis' mission to empower B2B marketers globally with the tools, knowledge, and community they need to drive growth. With India's rapidly evolving B2B marketing landscape, the partnership will create opportunities for organizations to improve strategy, upskill teams, and accelerate performance.

Richard O'Connor, CEO of B2B Marketing, said:

"India is a critical market for the next stage of Propolis' global journey. By partnering with NIVA Growth Consultants, we are combining our world-class community and expertise with their unrivaled local insight, ensuring we deliver maximum value for Indian marketing leaders."

For more information about B2B Marketing and Propolis, contact:

Sam Zalesky, Marketing Manager: sam.zalesky@b2bmarketing.net

UK: Westgate House, 9 Holborn, London, EC1N 2LL

US: B2B Marketing, 1740 Broadway, 15th floor, New York, NY 10019, United States

For more information about NIVA Growth Consultants, contact:

Abhay Kardeguddi, CEO and Chief Consultant-Trainer: abhay@nivagrowth.com

NIVA Growth Consultants, 1+2 Heramb Apartments, 61 Sheelavihar Colony, Next to Kimaya Hotel, Karve Road, Pune, Maharashtra 411038, IN

About B2B Marketing:

B2B Marketing was founded in 2004 and is widely credited with defining B2B Marketing as an industry in its own right. B2B has grown from a niche magazine publisher to a Global Community Intelligence business.

B2B Marketing runs globally renowned events including The Global ABM Conference, B2B Ignite London, and The B2B Marketing Awards. They also deliver Marketing Services and Training for clients across three continents.

In 2021, B2B Marketing launched Propolis, a membership-based community offering B2B marketing leaders the right strategies, frameworks, and skills to drive growth, build teams, and prove a clear business impact. Propolis is growing rapidly and has a global membership from many of the world's best-known B2B Brands.

SOURCE: B2B Marketing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/b2b-marketings-propolis-partners-with-niva-growth-consultants-to-expand-into-i-1063802