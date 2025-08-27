Sandra Day O'Connor Institute High School Civics Program Honors America 250

Civics & Debate Club Engages Students Nationwide

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute is proud to announce that its O'Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club is now open for registration. The high school virtual extracurricular program will focus on America's founding and the Bill of Rights during the 2025-2026 school year. Meeting via Zoom, students from across the country have the chance to connect through dynamic discussions, participate in small-group breakout debates, and gain valuable insights from policymakers, elected officials, and subject-matter experts. The program was developed for teens to foster civil discourse, expand civic knowledge, and prepare the next generation of leaders to become engaged citizens.

"The Sandra Day O'Connor youth programs embody our mission to promote multigenerational civics education, civic engagement, and civil discourse," said Philip L. Francis, O'Connor Institute Board of Directors Chair. "We believe young people are eager to lead, and these programs provide the knowledge and skills to do just that."

In addition to virtual club gatherings throughout the school year, Ambassadors are encouraged to volunteer in their communities. Members in the 12th grade, set to graduate in spring 2026, are eligible to apply for the $5,000 scholarship from the John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship benefits seniors who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, leadership, civil debate skills, civics knowledge and community service.

"We are thrilled to provide our nation's youth an opportunity to learn more about our nation's form of government," said Sarah Suggs, President and CEO at the O'Connor Institute. "Our program includes scholarship opportunities, graduation cords and encourage volunteerism."

For more information and to register for the Ambassador Civics & Debate Club, visit oconnorinstitute.org/ambassadors.

The O'Connor Institute also provides middle school and high school students the opportunity to engage in civics education and civil discourse throughout the year via the Civics Challenge or Camp O'Connor USA.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. The vision of the Institute is to create a nation where important policy decisions affecting our future are made through a process of critical analysis of facts and informed participation of all citizens. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org.

Contact Information

Heather Schader

hschader@oconnorinstitute.org

602-730-3300 x8

SOURCE: Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/sandra-day-oconnor-institute-high-school-civics-program-honors-america-250-1066041