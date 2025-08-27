Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 03:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orgabio Manufacturing Sendirian Berhad: Orgabio Posts 63.62% Growth in Revenue to RM34.2 Million in Q4 FY 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Orgabio Holdings Berhad ("Orgabio" or the "Company") a leading instant beverage premix manufacturer in Malaysia, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), marking another period of strong topline expansion. The Group's revenue surged 63.62% year-on-year ("YoY") to RM34.2 million, compared to RM20.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, driven by stronger demand across both domestic and overseas markets.

Orgabio Holdings Berhad

Gross profit increased 30.04% YoY to RM4.6 million, underpinned by higher sales volume, though margins moderated to 13.56% from 17.07% due to elevated raw material and labour costs as well as overheads from the commencement of operations at the new factory. Profit before tax ("PBT") rose 14.85% YoY to RM1.63 million.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, Orgabio delivered steady growth, with revenue rising 22.14% from RM28.0 million in Q3 FY2025, while PBT increased 16.82% to RM1.63 million, supported by stronger demand from both domestic and international clients.

For the full financial year ended 30 June 2025 ("FYE2025"), Orgabio recorded revenue of RM111.1 million, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 49.79% compared to RM74.1 million in FYE2024. Meanwhile, cumulative profit before tax ("PBT") rose 16.89% to RM6.60 million, underscoring the Group's ability to sustain profitability while pursuing expansion.

Mr. Ean Yong Hien Voon, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Orgabio Holdings Berhad commented: "FY2025 has been a transformative year for Orgabio, underpinned by robust growth in both domestic and overseas markets. While profitability was moderated by elevated costs and foreign exchange movements, our topline trajectory demonstrates the strength of our business model. With our new factory commencing operations in April 2025 and Halal certification obtained in May 2025, we are well-positioned to scale capacity, diversify our portfolio, and strengthen our market presence."

Looking ahead, Orgabio remains optimistic on industry prospects. The global instant beverage market is projected to expand from USD 65.62 billion in 2024 to USD 103.75 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.94%. Meanwhile, Malaysia's instant beverage premix market is forecasted to grow from USD 558.97 million in 2024 to USD 835.85 million by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 6.97%. Against this positive backdrop, Orgabio aims to continue fulfilling secured orders, capturing new business opportunities, and enhancing its competitive positioning.

###

ABOUT ORGABIO HOLDINGS BERHAD

Orgabio Holdings Berhad ("Orgabio" or the "Company") was founded in 2002 by Dato' Ean Yong Tin Sin as a private label ("OEM" or "ODM") manufacturer specialising in coffee and food supplement premixes. Over the years, Orgabio has expanded into one of Malaysia's leading instant beverage premix OEM manufacturers, producing over 100 million sachets annually. The Company remains committed to its "customer first" principle, delivering high-quality, customised beverage solutions while continuously innovating to support its clients' growth in both domestic and international markets.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Orgabio Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo
Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Orgabio Manufacturing Sendirian Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/orgabio-posts-63.62-growth-in-revenue-to-rm34.2-million-in-q4-fy-2025-1066085

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.