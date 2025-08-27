Orgabio Manufacturing Sendirian Berhad: Orgabio Posts 63.62% Growth in Revenue to RM34.2 Million in Q4 FY 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Orgabio Holdings Berhad ("Orgabio" or the "Company") a leading instant beverage premix manufacturer in Malaysia, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), marking another period of strong topline expansion. The Group's revenue surged 63.62% year-on-year ("YoY") to RM34.2 million, compared to RM20.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, driven by stronger demand across both domestic and overseas markets.

Gross profit increased 30.04% YoY to RM4.6 million, underpinned by higher sales volume, though margins moderated to 13.56% from 17.07% due to elevated raw material and labour costs as well as overheads from the commencement of operations at the new factory. Profit before tax ("PBT") rose 14.85% YoY to RM1.63 million.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, Orgabio delivered steady growth, with revenue rising 22.14% from RM28.0 million in Q3 FY2025, while PBT increased 16.82% to RM1.63 million, supported by stronger demand from both domestic and international clients.

For the full financial year ended 30 June 2025 ("FYE2025"), Orgabio recorded revenue of RM111.1 million, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 49.79% compared to RM74.1 million in FYE2024. Meanwhile, cumulative profit before tax ("PBT") rose 16.89% to RM6.60 million, underscoring the Group's ability to sustain profitability while pursuing expansion.

Mr. Ean Yong Hien Voon, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Orgabio Holdings Berhad commented: "FY2025 has been a transformative year for Orgabio, underpinned by robust growth in both domestic and overseas markets. While profitability was moderated by elevated costs and foreign exchange movements, our topline trajectory demonstrates the strength of our business model. With our new factory commencing operations in April 2025 and Halal certification obtained in May 2025, we are well-positioned to scale capacity, diversify our portfolio, and strengthen our market presence."

Looking ahead, Orgabio remains optimistic on industry prospects. The global instant beverage market is projected to expand from USD 65.62 billion in 2024 to USD 103.75 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.94%. Meanwhile, Malaysia's instant beverage premix market is forecasted to grow from USD 558.97 million in 2024 to USD 835.85 million by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 6.97%. Against this positive backdrop, Orgabio aims to continue fulfilling secured orders, capturing new business opportunities, and enhancing its competitive positioning.

Orgabio Holdings Berhad ("Orgabio" or the "Company") was founded in 2002 by Dato' Ean Yong Tin Sin as a private label ("OEM" or "ODM") manufacturer specialising in coffee and food supplement premixes. Over the years, Orgabio has expanded into one of Malaysia's leading instant beverage premix OEM manufacturers, producing over 100 million sachets annually. The Company remains committed to its "customer first" principle, delivering high-quality, customised beverage solutions while continuously innovating to support its clients' growth in both domestic and international markets.

