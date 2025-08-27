Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 03:30 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Group Presents Hydrogen Vision for Energy Transition at CEM16

  • Hyundai Motor Group highlighted hydrogen's role in decarbonization and energy resilience during two high-level dialogues at the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial
  • The Group presented its comprehensive hydrogen business strategy, emphasizing the need for public-private collaboration to accelerate the energy transition
  • At CEM16 and the APEC Clean Energy Summit, the Group provided a fleet of 32 units of the all-new NEXO FCEV as official vehicles for ministerial-level officials

BUSAN, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) demonstrated its global hydrogen leadership at the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM16), reinforcing the Group's commitment to advancing hydrogen innovation on an international stage.

Hyundai Motor Group Presents Hydrogen Vision for Energy Transition at CEM16

During CEM16, the Group actively participated in two high-level dialogues, sharing perspectives on industrial decarbonization, energy efficiency and the role of hydrogen as a future energy source. By engaging with global leaders, the Group showcased its expanding hydrogen business and encouraged meaningful policy and industry collaboration.

Ken Ramirez, Head of Energy & Hydrogen Business Division at Hyundai Motor Group, presented the Group's comprehensive hydrogen business strategy, emphasizing the need for public-private collaboration to accelerate the energy transition.

In particular, Ramirez outlined the Group's initiatives to:

  • Advance industrial decarbonization through hydrogen-powered mobility and industrial applications.
  • Promote energy efficiency across the entire value chain.
  • Highlight hydrogen's critical role in reshaping the global energy mix and enabling a sustainable future.

"As an efficient energy carrier, hydrogen plays a central role in enhancing energy resilience and driving industrial innovation," said Ramirez. "Hyundai Motor Group is capitalizing on our broad expertise and proven heritage in hydrogen of nearly three decades to deliver real-world hydrogen-powered solutions at scale through our HTWO brand and platform. We are committed to a decarbonized society and to building a hydrogen ecosystem that drives sustainability and competitiveness."

At the 'High-Level Dialogue on Industry Decarbonization and Energy Efficiency,' the Group highlighted the advancement of low-carbon industries through international cooperation. The dialogue underlined the need for practical, scalable public-private initiatives and comprehensive value chain engagement to build a robust hydrogen ecosystem and enhance industrial competitiveness.

In the next session, 'High-Level Dialogue on Future Fuel,' the Group focused on advancing hydrogen as a key energy carrier and strengthening the ecosystem through infrastructure and upstream innovation. The Group also stressed the need for hydrogen certification and standardization frameworks, urging greater international cooperation in infrastructure, investment and policy.

Supporting both CEM16 and the APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting on August 27-28, the Group provided a fleet of 32 all-new NEXO SUVs as official transport for ministerial-level officials-the first time FCEVs have served as state vehicles at a major international event. The fleet featured custom branding and included English-language brochures on the NEXO vehicle, HTWO hydrogen brand and hydrogen fuel cell business solutions.

- End -

About Hyundai Motor Group

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758754/Photo__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Presents_Hydrogen_Vision_for_Energy_Transition_at_CEM16.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-presents-hydrogen-vision-for-energy-transition-at-cem16-302539497.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
