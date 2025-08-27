Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 10,000,000 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") in the capital of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Issuer") on May 31, 2024 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, neither the Acquiror nor Kerem Akbas held any securities of the Issuer. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially held and/or had control over an aggregate of 10,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 49.15% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Issuer as at May 31, 2024.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes and to obtain a significant ownership position in the Issuer, thereby allowing Coenda to exercise influence over the business, operations and affairs of the Issuer through its rights as a shareholder. Coenda reserves the right to directly or indirectly purchase additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of securities of the Issuer.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also require a report (the "Early Warning Report") to be filed with securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed and is available under the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This disclosure is being made later than the period prescribed under applicable securities laws. The Acquiror acknowledges this deficiency and has taken steps to ensure timely compliance with future disclosure obligations.

