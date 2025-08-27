HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 26, CaoCao Inc. ('CaoCao' or 'Company', Stock Code: 02643.HK) announced interim results. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CaoCao Inc. operated in 163 cities. Company's total order volume reached 379.5 million, representing an increase of 49.0% in the same period of last year. During the reporting period, the Company's revenues increased by 53.5% to RMB 9.5 billion.The announcement shows that the Company's gross profit margin raised from 7.0% in in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 8.4% in the six months ended June 30, 2025., while losses narrowed by 39.8% year-on-year. Net cash generated from operating activities increased by 164.6% year-on-year, reflecting an improved financial position.CaoCao Inc. was founded in 2015, incubated by Geely Holding Group. According to Frost & Sullivan, CaoCao Inc. was the second largest ride hailing platform in China in terms of GTV in 2024.The Company has placed and expect to place greater strategic focus on purpose-built vehicles. As of June 30, 2025, it deployed a fleet of over 37 thousand purpose-built vehicles across 31 cities and and CaoCao also collaborated with local car partners through selling them our purpose-built vehicles. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the GTV contributed by purpose-built vehicles amounted to RMB2.5 billion, reflecting an increase of 34.7% compared with the same period last year.The purpose-built vehicles specifically designed for shared mobility have significantly enhanced the driver and passenger experience. In the first half of the year, CaoCao Inc. saw a year-on-year increase of 57.4% in average monthly active users and 53.5% in average monthly active drivers, with the average order value (AOV) rising to RMB 28.9. In seven user surveys conducted between Q4 2023 and Q2 2025, CaoCao Mobility ranked in user recognition for 'best service quality' among China's leading shared mobility platforms.The company continues to invest in CaoCao Smart Mobility, their autonomous driving platform, to enhance our Robotaxi operation capabilities.Since April 2025, the company has been deploying their latest generation of Robotaxi, which features Geely's latest redundant architecture design and deeply integrates CaoCao Smart Mobility's capabilities in automated dispatching, remote safety assurance, travel cabin services, and asset digital management into a unified autonomous driving operation platform. The Company also collaborates with Geely and business partners to develop autonomous driving technology and to pre-install proprietary autonomous driving components and related applications in purpose-built vehicles. By the end of the reporting period, CaoCao Smart Mobility had accumulated over 15,000 kilometers of autonomous driving test mileage in Suzhou and Hangzhou.In addition, CaoCao Inc. continues to promote accessible mobility. On March 28, it officially launched their public welfare brand for accessibility, deploying over 1,000 accessible vehicles across 20+ major cities and holding a monthly 'Accessibility Public Welfare Day' to provide free wheelchair-accessible travel for wheelchair users. At the same time, CaoCao Inc. is the first platform in the industry to participate in the pilot program for occupational injury protection for workers in new forms of employment, and has established support initiatives such as the Driver Care Fund and the Driver Children's Education Fund.Looking ahead, CaoCao Inc. will leverage on competitive strengths, geographical expansion successes, tremendous momentum in Robotaxi development and strategic relationship with Geely Group, the company will continue to optimize their growth strategy, aiming to achieve a healthy combination of fast growth and profitability.Source: CaoCao Inc.Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.