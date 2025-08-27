Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 06:48 Uhr
HiTHIUM's Breakthrough 8Cell 1175Ah Powers Landmark 4GWh Long-Duration Energy Storage Project in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiTHIUM, a leading global manufacturer of energy storage solutions, has been awarded a major contract by Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to deploy two battery energy storage system projects in northern Saudi Arabia's Tabuk and Hail provinces. The total capacity of the projects is 4GWh, utilizing HiTHIUM's long-duration energy storage battery cells in 8Power 6.25MWh Desert Eagle Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This landmark project, developed in partnership with Alfanar Projects, represents one of the largest BESS deployments in the Middle East and will play a pivotal role in advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enhancing grid stability and renewable energy integration.

Innovation Meets Extreme Environments

Leveraging HiTHIUM's industry-leading 8Cell 1175Ah technology - the world's first mass-produced long-duration energy storage solution - the project features 8Power 6.25MWh Desert Eagle series containerized systems specifically engineered for Saudi Arabia's harsh climate.

  • Heat Resilience: Multi-layer insulation reduces internal temperatures by 8-10°C, ensuring reliable operation in -30°C to 60°C.
  • Sandstorm Protection: Fully sealed components and automated dust alerts minimize maintenance needs.
  • Proven Durability: Critical components rated for 40,000+ hours of continuous operation.

Strategic Impact & Local Commitment

The BESS will provide critical grid services, including load shifting, black-start capabilities, frequency regulation, and voltage support, enabling higher renewable energy penetration and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. As the technology provider, HiTHIUM will oversee system design, supply, installation supervision, and long-term maintenance, while will lead Alfanar Projects leads construction, with commissioning targeted for 2026.

Dr. Keramat Fakhari, President of MEA at HiTHIUM highlighted: "This landmark 4GWh project marks a pivotal moment-not just for Saudi Arabia, but for HiTHIUM's commitment to delivering mission-critical energy storage where it matters most. By integrating our industry-leading 8Cell technology with SEC's vision and Alfanar's regional expertise, we're redefining renewable integration in extreme environments. The deployments in Tabuk and Hail set a new benchmark for gigawatt-scale storage globally, proving HiTHIUM's role in accelerating the clean energy transition."

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading global company in renewable energy technology, committed to delivering energy storage solutions centered on advanced battery and system technologies. With robust research, production, sales, and service capabilities worldwide, HiTHIUM is the only energy storage-focused company to achieve GWh-scale global shipments of lithium-ion ESS batteries. Its customer-centric approach drives cutting-edge products and solutions for customers across more than 20 countries and regions.

Hithium 8Power 6.25MWh Desert Eagle Series BESS


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758853/Hithium__Power_6_25MWh_Desert_Eagle_Series_BESS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756901/7c3129fca23bd8070ae415d1d2ae8b46_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithiums-breakthrough-cell-1175ah-powers-landmark-4gwh-long-duration-energy-storage-project-in-saudi-arabia-302539690.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
