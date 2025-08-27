Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of PROVE (Succinct) on August 25. The PROVE/USDT spot trading pair, the PROVE/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair, and PROVE/USDT perpetual futures have now been available to users on HTX.





PROVE, the native token of Succinct, is recommended by the HTX DAO Listing Governance mechanism to get listed on HTX. Succinct is a protocol focused on verifiable computation, enabling developers to easily generate and verify ZK proofs in a variety of settings using its general-purpose zkVM. Its mission is to make cryptographic verifiability a default feature in blockchain and Web3 infrastructure and beyond, allowing systems to become more scalable, secure, and trust-minimized.

Succinct is built around the idea of empowering developers with tools that abstract away the complexity of zero-knowledge cryptography. Rather than requiring niche languages or specialized knowledge, Succinct's zkVM allows developers to write provable programs in familiar languages like Rust - reducing the time to integrate ZK from months to days.

