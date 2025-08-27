Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 07:57
62,45 Euro
+1,13 % +0,70
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,9062,3508:50
61,9562,4008:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 07:34 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ageas reports first half-year results 2025

Strong results and positive outlook enable upward target revision

INFLOWS
NET
OPERATING
RESULT
OPERATIONAL
CAPITAL
GENERATION
EXPECTED 2025 CASH UPSTREAM
EUR 10.5 billion
EUR 734 million
EUR 1.1 billion
EUR 940 million
+4 % vs H1 2024
+20 % vs H1 2024
-10 % vs H1 2024
+17 % vs 2024



"I am pleased to share our outstanding first-half 2025 results, which we achieved thanks to the incredible dedication of the entire Ageas team, our valued partners, and the unwavering trust of our customers and shareholders."

"Our diverse portfolio of Life and Non-Life products continues to attract customers across our various markets. We delivered a robust commercial performance in Life, with growth in Belgium exceeding 10%, and accomplished a successful product mix transition in China. We also achieved solid growth in most Non-Life markets. In Europe, however, sales were influenced by our focus on profitability over volume."

"The combination of higher volumes and excellent underwriting performances in Life and Non-Life, propelled our Net Operating Result to EUR 734 million. Favourable weather conditions and low tax rate in China further supported these strong results. With such a solid first half, we are confident in achieving a full-year Net Operating Result between EUR 1.3 and 1.35 billion."

"This outlook allows us to revise our Elevate27 targets upward, increasing the Holding Free Cash Flow target from above EUR 2.2 billion to more than EUR 2.3 billion by 2027. As a result, we will be able to maintain an annual increase in dividend per share of 6%, even with the increased number of outstanding shares. This means that we will distribute over EUR 2 billion over the cycle to our shareholders. Furthermore, we maintain our Elevate27 target of 6-8% earnings per share growth rate."

"This year, our shareholders will once again benefit from an interim dividend of EUR 1.50 that will be distributed on the 5th of December."

"In addition to these strong results, I am incredibly proud that our efforts in sustainable entrepreneurship continue to be recognised, as evidenced by our significantly improved scores with two leading ESG rating agencies, ISS and Sustainalytics. This progress is a testament to our dedication to achieving our Elevate27 targets in this area."

Hans De Cuyper
CEO Ageas

Attachment

  • Read the full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6c566a0-61c2-4b57-a6a8-3578f3c1f982)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.