XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. Launches Africa's First HIPAA-Grade Digital Health App

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare today announced that its flagship XRPH AI App has been upgraded to meet HIPAA-grade standards, making it the first digital health app in Africa to guarantee that all personal health data stays encrypted on the user's device - never stored on company servers or in the cloud.

Africa is home to 1.4 billion people, yet more than half of healthcare systems still rely on fragmented paper records. The continent's healthcare IT market is projected to surpass $20 billion by 2030, driven by mobile adoption, cloud infrastructure, and government modernization programs. By combining HIPAA-grade privacy with AI-powered features, XRPH AI is uniquely positioned to bridge gaps in access, literacy, and affordability-starting with Uganda.

"Africa deserves the same privacy standards as New York or London," said Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare. "By making XRPH AI HIPAA-grade and keeping all patient data on the device, we've set a gold standard that puts control where it belongs-with the individual."

The app's live features already make it one of the most advanced healthcare tools available on the continent. Patients can use the on-device prescription scanner to securely capture and store medication details, while encrypted image capture allows visible symptoms-such as skin conditions or throat issues-to be analyzed on-device with AI-guided preliminary health support.

Multilingual guidance ensures accessibility across major African and global languages, while speech-to-text and text-to-speech functions allow users to describe symptoms naturally and receive spoken guidance back, addressing literacy barriers.

"The prescription scanner, image capture, multilingual support, and voice features live today make XRPH AI stand out," said Laban Roomes, Co-Founder and COO. "Add our pharmacy acquisition strategy and upcoming TSX-V listing, and we're building the most comprehensive healthcare platform Africa has ever seen."

Looking ahead, XRPH AI's roadmap includes direct integration with local hospital systems such as UgandaEMR (OpenMRS), enabling patients to pull their own medical records directly to their phone-encrypted, offline-accessible, and never visible to XRPH servers.

XRPH AI is distinguished by its HIPAA-grade privacy model, ensuring no PHI is ever held by the company; by its Africa-first design, tailored for patchy internet, multiple languages, and limited access to doctors; and by its breadth of live features already available today. This digital innovation is also aligned with XRP Healthcare's wider mergers and acquisitions strategy in East Africa, where the company is acquiring pharmacies and clinics to create a unified ecosystem that connects physical healthcare with AI-powered digital access.

"With decades of experience in healthcare M&A, I can confidently say XRPH AI is more than just an app-it's a paradigm shift," said Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare. "By combining HIPAA-grade privacy with real-world tools like prescription scanning, image capture, and multilingual support, we are positioning XRP Healthcare to lead both Africa's healthcare transformation and our global growth strategy. Our upcoming TSX Venture listing will provide the momentum to scale this model rapidly across the continent and beyond."

XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to pursue a TSX Venture Exchange listing later this year. The listing is expected to accelerate the rollout of XRPH AI across Africa, fund further acquisitions, and strengthen the company's strategy of combining AI-driven healthcare access with M&A consolidation of pharmacies and medical centers.

Founded in 2022, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is building the future of accessible healthcare through AI-powered tools and strategic mergers and acquisitions of pharmacies and clinics across Africa. Its XRPH AI App, engineered to HIPAA-grade standards, empowers patients with multilingual guidance, prescription scanning, secure image capture, and voice interaction-all secured locally on their device. With a proposed TSX Venture Exchange listing in 2025, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is aligning growth capital with its mission to transform healthcare across Africa and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed listing of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange, expansion plans, and future product features. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

