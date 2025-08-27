Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Welcomes Lisa Baird and Vijay Mony to the Board of Directors, Reports Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(WKN:A40M0J, SYM:1R6)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that, following the conclusion of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on August 26, 2025, Lisa Baird and Vijay Mony have been formally appointed to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). In addition to the new appointments, the Board continues to include Jack Huang, Zelong (Roger) He, and Adam Ingrao, who were each re-appointed at the AGM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and Vijay to the Board," said Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI. "Their deep leadership experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to scale our AI infrastructure platform and execute on growth opportunities. Both bring diverse expertise that will help guide Alset AI through its next exciting chapter."

Lisa Baird

Lisa Baird is the President and Chief Executive Officer of NextUp, the leading non-profit member association providing leadership development, resources, and programming for business executives Lisa currently serves on the board of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), a leading provider of technology for self-serve commerce. Her previous board service includes Fox Racing (acquired by Vista Outdoor), GK Elite (owned by Riverside Company), the International Hall of Fame of Tennis, and the Women's Sports Foundation. Before her current role, Lisa held leadership positions at National Women's Soccer League), the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the National Football League, IBM and General Motors. Lisa is a graduate of Schreyer Honors College at Pennsylvania State University and holds an MBA from the Smeal Business School.

Vijay Mony

Vijay Mony is the Founder and Managing Partner at Woodson Equity, bringing a wealth of strategic, financial, and operational experience from some of the most respected Private Equity firms in North America. Before founding Woodson Equity, Vijay held leadership roles at OpenGate Capital, Cerberus Capital Management, and built a strong foundation with earlier positions at Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, and Ford Motor Company.

Mr. Mony holds a B.A. from Michigan State University and has a longstanding history of driving value creation across a range of industries.

Shareholder Voting Results

In addition to the election of the directors of the Board, shareholders of Alset AI approved all matters presented at the AGM, including the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company, and certain amendments to the Company's equity incentive plan, which remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company's plans to scale its AI infrastructure platform and pursue growth opportunities, as well as the role of the new members of the Board in guiding the Company's future initiatives. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "future", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-welcomes-lisa-baird-and-vijay-mony-to-the-board-of-dire-1066096