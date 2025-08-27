Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 August 2025

Name of applicant:

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

27 February 2025

To:

26 August 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

7,849,838

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

7,849,838

Name of contact:

Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8734


© 2025 PR Newswire
