IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire Tillmanns to further strengthen its presence in Italy

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (27 August 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Tillmanns S.p.A. ("Tillmanns").

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, Tillmanns is a well-established distributor of specialty chemicals, acting as a key partner for global suppliers and a broad base of customers. With operations strongly anchored in Italy, the company operates in the coatings, construction, food & nutrition and water treatment markets.

With a comprehensive premium product portfolio and a skilled team of 78 people, Tillmanns is recognised for its technical expertise, long-standing relationships and solid commercial execution. Tillmanns also operates a logistics centre in Milan and an in-house R&D laboratory offering advanced testing, custom formulations and technical support to meet evolving market needs. In 2024, Tillmanns reported annual revenues of ca. EUR 143 million.

The acquisition is a strong strategic fit for IMCD. It brings increased scale and market presence in Italy and unlocks growth potential and strategic opportunities across both the industrial and food markets. Tillmanns premium positioning and exclusive supplier relationships complement IMCD's ambition to deliver to both our customers and suppliers value driven solutions, digital excellence and technical support at scale.

"This is a great step forward in strengthening our footprint in Italy," said Marcus Jordan, CEO of IMCD. "Tillmanns brings deep local expertise, a loyal customer base, and a strong platform for growth in industrial, water and food applications, making it a real powerhouse for our partners, teams and suppliers in Italy. We are also excited to welcome a skilled and experienced team that will add real value to our organisation and bring continuity and established business relationships for customers and suppliers."

The transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

