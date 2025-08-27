Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025

Dow Jones News
27.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Change of Company Name Effective to: VVV SPORTS LIMITED

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Change of Company Name Effective to: VVV SPORTS LIMITED 
27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 August 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
 
("Company") 
 
  
 
Change of Company Name Effective to: VVV SPORTS LIMITED 
 
  
 
  
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has formally changed its registered name to VVV 
Sports Limited.  
 
  
 
This change reflects the Company's strategic decision to transition its business focus towards becoming a specialist 
sports investment company over the coming months. The Board believes that this repositioning will provide greater 
opportunities to create shareholder value and align the Company with the rapidly evolving global sports investment 
sector. 
 
  
 
The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Aquis Growth Market under its existing ticker symbol (VVV). 
The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged. 
 
  
 
The Company's website address has also been changed to www.vvvsports.pro 
 
  
 
The Board of Directors of the Company comprises: 
 
  
 
 -- Jonathan Rowland 
 -- Benjamin Hill 
 -- Richard Walker-Morecroft 
 -- Mahesh Pulandaran 
  
 
Details of the Company's transitioned strategy to the sports and entertainment sectors and in particular fast-growing 
sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis, can be found in the Company's Notice of AGM, of May 2025, at 
www.vvvsports.pro. 
 
  
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
  
 
Jonathan Rowland, Chairman                                      info@vvvsports.pro 
 
  
 
Company 
 
  
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited                                              +44 (0) 207 469 0930  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 399945 
EQS News ID:  2189006 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189006&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
