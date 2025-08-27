DJ VVV Resources Limited: Change of Company Name Effective to: VVV SPORTS LIMITED

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Change of Company Name Effective to: VVV SPORTS LIMITED 27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 August 2025 VVV RESOURCES LIMITED ("Company") Change of Company Name Effective to: VVV SPORTS LIMITED The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has formally changed its registered name to VVV Sports Limited. This change reflects the Company's strategic decision to transition its business focus towards becoming a specialist sports investment company over the coming months. The Board believes that this repositioning will provide greater opportunities to create shareholder value and align the Company with the rapidly evolving global sports investment sector. The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Aquis Growth Market under its existing ticker symbol (VVV). The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged. The Company's website address has also been changed to www.vvvsports.pro The Board of Directors of the Company comprises: -- Jonathan Rowland -- Benjamin Hill -- Richard Walker-Morecroft -- Mahesh Pulandaran Details of the Company's transitioned strategy to the sports and entertainment sectors and in particular fast-growing sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis, can be found in the Company's Notice of AGM, of May 2025, at www.vvvsports.pro. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Jonathan Rowland, Chairman info@vvvsports.pro Company Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 399945 EQS News ID: 2189006 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

