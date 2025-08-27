Lithuania has concluded its latest energy storage procurement round with plans to deploy 1. 7 GW/4 GWh, five times its initial 800 MWh target, to strengthen grid flexibility and reliability. From ESS News Lithuania has wrapped up its major energy storage procurement after receiving overwhelming interest from potential beneficiaries. The Ministry of Energy said this week that the country intends to deploy 1. 7 GW/4 GWh of energy storage capacity to ensure the flexibility and reliability of its electricity system. "Lithuania plans to install more than 4,000 MWh of electricity storage facilities ...

