Dawex, the leader in Data Exchange solutions, today announced that its technology will power the Decade-X France project, acting forDECADE-X, the Digital ECosystem for Aerospace and DEfence, to foster a secure, interoperable and sovereign digital ecosystem for data exchange and data collaboration between more than 10,000 aeronautics, aerospace and defense manufacturers, OEMs, large organizations and SMEs

The Decade-X France project relies on the Dawex Industry Data Space solution enabling the orchestration of trusted, secure, and compliant data product exchanges. The Dawex solution underpins the project's mission in addressing critical industry challenges such as product development industrialisation, supply chain resilience, traceability conformity, and sustainability use cases.

Supported by the French government's France 2030 initiative, Decade-X France relies on the expertise of Aerospace Defense industry and technology leaders including Airbus, Dawex, Sopra Steria, and Institut Mines-Télécom.

"We are proud to bring Dawex Data Exchange technology to the Decade-X France project, and power its Aerospace Defense Industry Data Space. This highlights our commitment to providing impactful solutions that tackle the strategic business and operational challenges organizations face." says Fabrice Tocco, Dawex co-CEO. "Drawing on our experience with manufacturing data ecosystems like Data4Industry-X-which is implementing the Gaia-X Trust Framework and the Gaia-X Digital Clearing House-, Dawex Industry Data Space solution gives large organizations an immediate and effective answer to overcome their most pressing business, environmental, and operational hurdles. Data Exchange fosters seamless digital continuity, unlocks the full value of data across an entire ecosystem, and also significantly strengthens AI strategies," concludes Fabrice Tocco.

Dawex is the leader in Data Exchange solutions to distribute or share data products, with trust, security, traceability and in compliance with data regulations. With Dawex Data Exchange technology, organizations create data ecosystems such as Corporate Data Hubs, Data Marketplaces and Industry Data Spaces to improve competitiveness, market efficiency and value chain resilience. At the invitation of the United Nations, Dawex joins the Data Expert group of the United Nations Environment Program. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is also the initiator of an international standardization program on Trusted Data Transaction. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

