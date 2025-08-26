Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Buchholz, will be stepping down from his current position with the Company, effective December 31, 2025, in order to pursue other professional opportunities. Buchholz will remain employed with the Company in a financial advisory role through February 28, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition.

"Since joining Inspire in 2014, Rick has provided steady leadership and invaluable guidance, leaving a lasting impact on the company," said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Inspire Medical Systems. "He played a pivotal role in our journey-from the commercial launch, where revenue grew from $4 million to over $800 million in 2024, through our initial public offering, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately to becoming a profitable enterprise. On a personal note, I want to thank Rick for his unwavering dedication and partnership over the years."

"It has been a great honor to be a part of the Inspire journey," said Rick Buchholz, Chief Financial Officer. "As I move on to my next endeavors, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition to help the company find the financial leader for the next phase of growth."

The Company has an active search to identify its next Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for full-year 2025 with revenue guidance of $900 to $910 million, gross margin guidance of 84% to 86% and diluted net income per share guidance of $0.40 to $0.50.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

