27.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
BIGBANK AS: Intra-Group Merger Finalised

On 11 July 2025, Bigbank AS announced via a stock exchange notice the conclusion of intra-group merger agreement between Balti Võlgade Sissenõudmise Keskus OÜ (the company being acquired), a subsidiary of Bigbank AS, and OÜ Rüütli Property (the acquiring company), a subsidiary of OÜ Rüütli Majad which is a subsidiary of Bigbank AS.

Bigbank AS hereby announces that the merger was officially recorded in the Estonian commercial register on 26 August 2025. As a result, Balti Võlgade Sissenõudmise Keskus OÜ has been deleted from the commercial register as of 26 August 2025.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 July 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.1 billion euros, with equity of 284 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 175,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee


