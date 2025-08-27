Tomas Staškunas replaces Virgeda Jackaite as Acting CEO of Civinity

The leadership of Civinity, one of the largest groups in the Baltics providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions, is undergoing a change. With CEO Virgeda Jackaite going on maternity leave after more than two years at the helm, Tomas Staškunas has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Virgeda Jackaite has led Civinity since May 29, 2023. She is temporarily stepping down from her position as CEO to take maternity leave. As of August 27, the role of Chief Executive Officer is assumed on an interim basis by Tomas Staškunas, who until now has served as the Group's Chief Financial Officer.

Tomas Staškunas has more than 20 years of experience in finance, where he has held various leadership positions. For over twelve years, he headed the finance department of the Novaturas Group. Staškunas also brings experience as a company head - from 2006 to 2009, he served as CEO of Kalba.lt. He joined Civinity group in June 2024.

According to Civinity's shareholder and Chairman of the Board, Deividas Jacka, the appointment of Tomas Staškunas will ensure the continuity of the group's operations in pursuing its strategic goals:

"As Virgeda Jackaite goes on maternity leave, our priority is to ensure maximum continuity in the group's operations. I am confident that Tomas Staškunas is the best candidate to achieve this. He has so far been actively involved in all strategic decisions and the group's day-to-day operations and is therefore well prepared to take the helm. I congratulate Tomas and wish him every success," commented Deividas Jacka.

Tomas Staškunas emphasizes that the group's priorities remain unchanged:

"I appreciate the trust shown in me and the support of my colleagues. Our main priorities remain unchanged: we will continue to focus on growth both organically and through acquisitions, carry forward the successfully launched public bond issuance program, develop the Smart Green City ecosystem and related services, and place strong emphasis on service quality and operational efficiency," said Tomas Staškunas.

Civinity is an urban lifestyle company that unites businesses providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions in the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The Group comprises more than 30 companies with over 1,600 employees. In 2024, Civinity's revenues amounted to €88.5 million, while Pro Forma EBITDA reached €7.4 million. More information can be found https://www.civinity.com/investors/

The person responsible for publishing the information:

Darius Alutis

Email: darius.alutis@civinity.com

Phone number. +370 613 06099