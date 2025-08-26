MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $591.4 million, up 24% year-over-year
MongoDB Atlas Revenue up 29% year-over-year; 74% of Total Q2 Revenue
Added 2,800 Customers, with Over 59,900 Total Customers as of July 31, 2025
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025.
"MongoDB delivered strong second quarter results across the board, highlighted by Atlas revenue growth accelerating to 29% and adding over 5,000 customers year-to-date, the highest ever in the first half of the year. We also delivered meaningful margin outperformance as we executed on our plan to drive profitable growth. Reflecting this strength, we are raising our guidance on the top and bottom line for the rest of the year" said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.
"These results reflect the strength of MongoDB's platform - our flexible document model, expanded database capabilities like search and vector search, enterprise-grade security, durability, availability, performance, and the ability to run anywhere. Many of our recently added customers are building AI applications, underscoring how our value proposition is resonating in the AI era and why MongoDB is emerging as a key component of the AI infrastructure stack."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was $591.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 24% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $572.4 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year, and services revenue was $19.0 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit was $420.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, representing a 71% gross margin compared to 73% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $436.4 million, representing a 74% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 75% in the year-ago period.
- Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $65.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a loss from operations of $71.4 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $86.8 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $52.5 million in the year-ago period.
- Net Loss: Net loss was $47.0 million, or $0.58 per share, based on 81.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares to a net loss of $54.5 million, or $0.74 per share, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was $87.2 million, or $1.00 per share, based on 87.1 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $59.0 million, or $0.70, per share in the year-ago period.
- Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2025, MongoDB had $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2025, MongoDB generated $72.1 million of cash from operations, compared to a use of $1.4 million of cash from operations in the year-ago period. MongoDB used $0.5 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.7 million of cash in principal payments of finance leases, leading to free cash flow of $69.9 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $4.0 million in the year-ago period.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 and Recent Business Highlights
- MongoDB unveiled a range of product innovations and AI partner ecosystem expansions that make it faster and easier for customers to build accurate, trustworthy, and reliable AI applications at scale. This includes the launch of several new Voyage AI models- including voyage-context-3 and rerank-2.5-the expansion of MongoDB's partnerships with major AI providers including LangChain, and the addition of new members to MongoDB's AI partner ecosystem including Temporal and Galileo.
- MongoDB is deepening its public sector support through its Run Anywhere strategy, delivering secure, scalable data solutions across cloud and on-prem environments. MongoDB announced its commitment to achieving FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 authorizations for MongoDB Atlas for Government. Additionally, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced is now listed in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, making it easier for federal agencies to discover, purchase, and deploy software and manage their most sensitive data on prem.
- MongoDB kicked off its.local series, with events thus far in Bangkok, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jakarta, Milan, Sao Paolo, and Sydney. MongoDB's.local series drives developer awareness by providing customers and developers with hands-on experience to build for the future, the skills to drive AI-powered execution, and the opportunity to connect with experts for 1:1 consulting and product demos.
Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Guidance
Based on information available to management as of today, August 26, 2025, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2026.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026
Full Year Fiscal 2026
Revenue
$587.0 million to $592.0
million
$2.34 billion to $2.36 billion
Non-GAAP Income from
$66.0 million to $70.0
$321.0 million to $331.0
Non-GAAP Net Income per
$0.76 to $0.79
$3.64 to $3.73
Reconciliations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.
Conference Call Information
MongoDB will host a conference call today, August 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2026. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our customers renewing their subscriptions with us and expanding their usage of software and related services; global political changes; the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; liabilities, reputational harm or other adverse consequences resulting from use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations if they don't produce the desired benefits; our limited operating history; our history of losses; our potential failure to repurchase shares of our common stock at favorable prices, if at all; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on June 4, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude:
- expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China;
- amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;
- certain acquisition-related costs and other, including due diligence costs, professional fees in connection with an acquisition and certain integration-related expenses. These expenses are unpredictable, and dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired business or our Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs;
- restructuring costs associated with a formal restructuring plan that are primarily related to workforce reductions. The Company excludes these expenses because they are not reflective of ordinary course ongoing business and operating results; and
- in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on our financial instruments;
- additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on an estimated long-term non-GAAP tax rate. The non-GAAP tax rate was calculated utilizing a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments and considers other factors such as operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We intend to periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events and our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes.
MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Free cash flow represents net cash from/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.
About MongoDB
Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data. MongoDB's unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 50,000 customers across almost every industry-including 70% of the Fortune 100-rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.
MONGODB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
July 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 647,139
$ 490,133
Short-term investments
1,698,247
1,846,444
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $11,151 and $8,888 as of July 31,
349,656
393,099
Deferred commissions
119,597
112,632
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
89,900
81,214
Total current assets
2,904,539
2,923,522
Property and equipment, net
41,792
46,377
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,565
34,607
Goodwill
189,641
69,679
Intangible assets, net
42,113
24,597
Deferred tax assets
23,542
20,810
Other assets
308,869
310,701
Total assets
$ 3,542,061
$ 3,430,293
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 9,868
$ 10,467
Accrued compensation and benefits
110,916
120,354
Operating lease liabilities
9,508
9,126
Other accrued liabilities
103,664
87,659
Deferred revenue
275,877
334,381
Total current liabilities
509,833
561,987
Deferred tax liability
707
262
Operating lease liabilities
26,236
27,374
Deferred revenue
33,274
25,404
Other liabilities
29,037
33,042
Total liabilities
599,087
648,069
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2025
81
78
Additional paid-in capital
5,064,031
4,625,093
Treasury stock, 1,029,045 shares (repurchased at an average of $195.66 per share) as of July 31, 2025
(201,341)
(1,319)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,581
(924)
Accumulated deficit
(1,925,378)
(1,840,704)
Total stockholders' equity
2,942,974
2,782,224
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,542,061
$ 3,430,293
MONGODB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
Subscription
$ 572,355
$ 463,805
$ 1,103,810
$ 900,701
Services
19,047
14,304
36,606
27,969
Total revenue
591,402
478,109
1,140,416
928,670
Cost of revenue:
Subscription(1)
139,949
106,816
269,534
207,578
Services(1)
31,479
21,437
59,935
43,372
Total cost of revenue
171,428
128,253
329,469
250,950
Gross profit
419,974
349,856
810,947
677,720
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)
244,065
221,539
464,988
440,983
Research and development(1)
181,739
148,967
350,568
295,027
General and administrative(1)
59,464
50,790
114,239
111,336
Total operating expenses
485,268
421,296
929,795
847,346
Loss from operations
(65,294)
(71,440)
(118,848)
(169,626)
Other income, net
22,174
20,808
42,404
40,982
Loss before provision for income taxes
(43,120)
(50,632)
(76,444)
(128,644)
Provision for income taxes
3,928
3,897
8,230
6,478
Net loss
$ (47,048)
$ (54,529)
$ (84,674)
$ (135,122)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.58)
$ (0.74)
$ (1.04)
$ (1.84)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
81,078,234
73,543,427
81,304,435
73,269,824
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of revenue-subscription
$ 8,831
$ 7,519
$ 17,226
$ 13,682
Cost of revenue-services
4,273
3,401
8,167
6,656
Sales and marketing
36,265
41,040
75,367
80,653
Research and development
75,113
55,188
141,518
110,361
General and administrative
15,918
15,275
30,553
31,834
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 140,400
$ 122,423
$ 272,831
$ 243,186
MONGODB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (47,048)
$ (54,529)
$ (84,674)
$ (135,122)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,677
2,349
10,986
7,175
Stock-based compensation
140,400
122,423
272,831
243,186
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
-
852
-
1,704
Amortization of finance right-of-use assets
993
994
1,986
1,987
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
2,841
2,592
5,599
5,071
Deferred income taxes
(1,159)
19
(1,134)
26
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net
(2,739)
(5,680)
(6,539)
(13,461)
Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net
-
(373)
272
(852)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(759)
1,089
1,211
1,204
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(38,090)
(46,027)
41,805
13,299
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
317
149
(4,656)
1,382
Deferred commissions
6,728
(15,153)
14,500
(19,973)
Other long-term assets
1,525
(9,475)
(11,068)
(9,309)
Accounts payable
1,040
746
(1,438)
199
Accrued liabilities
16,751
22,687
(2,602)
29,213
Operating lease liabilities
(2,063)
(3,183)
(4,751)
(5,368)
Deferred revenue
(9,906)
(16,882)
(49,530)
(54,313)
Other liabilities, non-current
(2,403)
(3,996)
(764)
(3,833)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
72,105
(1,398)
182,034
62,215
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, equipment and other assets
(537)
(1,051)
(2,148)
(1,590)
Business combination, net of cash acquired
-
-
(2,032)
-
Investments in non-marketable securities
(3,500)
(5,500)
(8,322)
(5,500)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
292,310
310,000
490,970
435,000
Purchases of marketable securities
(198,668)
(13,029)
(337,292)
(185,633)
Net cash provided by investing activities
89,605
290,420
141,176
242,277
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchases of common stock
(194,446)
-
(194,446)
-
Proceeds from settlement of capped calls
-
170,589
-
170,589
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock
22,917
18,640
22,917
18,640
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,210
353
1,789
1,306
Principal payments of finance leases
(1,691)
(1,546)
(4,085)
(3,639)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(172,010)
188,036
(173,825)
186,896
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
68
(968)
8,068
(2,551)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(10,232)
476,090
157,453
488,837
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
660,438
816,390
492,753
803,643
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 650,206
$ 1,292,480
$ 650,206
$ 1,292,480
MONGODB, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
Gross profit on a GAAP basis
$ 419,974
$ 349,856
$ 810,947
$ 677,720
Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis
71 %
73 %
71 %
73 %
Add back:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue-Subscription
8,900
7,650
17,522
14,147
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of Revenue-Services
4,438
3,281
9,024
6,754
Restructuring
89
-
89
-
Amortization of intangible assets
3,025
-
5,392
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 436,426
$ 360,787
$ 842,974
$ 698,621
Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)
74 %
75 %
74 %
75 %
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 244,065
$ 221,539
$ 464,988
$ 440,983
Less:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
37,689
40,820
77,593
82,974
Restructuring
4,524
-
4,524
-
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
85
Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense
$ 201,852
$ 180,719
$ 382,871
$ 357,924
Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 181,739
$ 148,967
$ 350,568
$ 295,027
Less:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
76,290
56,389
144,467
114,150
Restructuring
159
-
159
-
Amortization of intangible assets
170
170
340
2,738
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
-
-
40
-
Non-GAAP research and development operating expense
$ 105,120
$ 92,408
$ 205,562
$ 178,139
General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 59,464
$ 50,790
$ 114,239
$ 111,336
Less:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
16,826
15,647
32,056
34,092
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
-
-
1,890
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense
$ 42,638
$ 35,143
$ 80,293
$ 77,244
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:
Loss from operations on a GAAP basis
$ (65,294)
$ (71,440)
$ (118,848)
$ (169,626)
GAAP operating margin (Loss from operations/Total revenue)
(11) %
(15) %
(10) %
(18) %
Add back:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
144,143
123,787
280,662
252,117
Restructuring
4,772
-
4,772
-
Amortization of intangible assets
3,195
170
5,732
2,823
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
-
-
1,930
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 86,816
$ 52,517
$ 174,248
$ 85,314
Non-GAAP operating margin (Non-GAAP income from operations/Total revenue)
15 %
11 %
15 %
9 %
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:
Net loss on a GAAP basis
$ (47,048)
$ (54,529)
$ (84,674)
$ (135,122)
Add back:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
144,143
123,787
280,662
252,117
Restructuring
4,772
-
4,772
-
Amortization of intangible assets
3,195
170
5,732
2,823
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
-
-
1,930
-
Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes
-
852
-
1,704
Less:
Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net
-
373
(272)
852
Income tax effects and adjustments *
17,870
10,864
35,155
18,952
Non-GAAP net income
$ 87,192
$ 59,043
$ 173,539
$ 101,718
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, diluted, to non-GAAP net income
Net loss per share, diluted, on a GAAP basis
$ (0.58)
$ (0.74)
$ (1.04)
$ (1.84)
Add back:
Expenses associated with stock-based compensation
1.78
1.68
3.45
3.44
Restructuring
0.06
-
0.06
-
Amortization of intangible assets
0.04
-
0.07
0.04
Certain acquisition-related costs and other
-
-
0.02
-
Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes
-
0.01
-
0.02
Less:
Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net
-
0.01
-
0.01
Income tax effects and adjustments *
0.22
0.15
0.43
0.26
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$ 1.08
$ 0.79
$ 2.13
$ 1.39
Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share
(0.08)
(0.09)
(0.13)
(0.17)
Non-GAAP net income per share, fully diluted **
$ 1.00
$ 0.70
$ 2.00
$ 1.22
* Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 20%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.
** Fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 87.1 million and 87.0 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and six months ended July 31, 2025, respectively, and 83.8 million and 83.5 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024, respectively.
The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 72,105
$ (1,398)
$ 182,034
$ 62,215
Capital expenditures
(537)
(1,051)
(2,148)
(1,590)
Principal payments of finance leases
(1,691)
(1,546)
(4,085)
(3,639)
Free cash flow
$ 69,877
$ (3,995)
$ 175,801
$ 56,986
MONGODB, INC.
CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS
The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:
7/31/2023
10/31/2023
1/31/2024
4/30/2024
7/31/2024
10/31/2024
1/31/2025
4/30/2025
7/31/2025
Total Customers (a)
45,000+
46,400+
47,800+
49,200+
50,700+
52,600+
54,500+
57,100+
59,900+
Direct Sales Customers(b)
6,800+
6,900+
7,000+
7,100+
7,300+
7,400+
7,500+
7,500+
7,300+
MongoDB Atlas Customers
43,500+
44,900+
46,300+
47,700+
49,200+
51,100+
53,100+
55,800+
58,300+
Customers over $100K(c)
1,855
1,972
2,052
2,137
2,189
2,314
2,396
2,506
2,564
(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer.
(b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.
(c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue ("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude professional services.
MONGODB, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION
The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:
7/31/2023
10/31/2023
1/31/2024
4/30/2024
7/31/2024
10/31/2024
1/31/2025
4/30/2025
7/31/2025
MongoDB Enterprise
26 %
27 %
26 %
25 %
24 %
25 %
23 %
22 %
21 %
Direct Sales Customers(a)
Revenue: % of
88 %
88 %
88 %
87 %
87 %
88 %
88 %
87 %
87 %
(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.
SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.