NX Filtration N.V.: NX Filtration reports 26% revenue growth in H1 2025 with strong prospects for further growth

Hengelo, the Netherlands, 27 August 2025, 07:00 CETHENGELO, THE NETHERLANDS - NX Filtration N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: NXFIL), the global provider of breakthrough hollow fiber nanofiltration technology for pure and affordable water with strong sustainability benefits, today reports its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025.Half year 2025 highlights• Total revenues (1) of €6.6 million, a growth of 26% from the second half year of 2024 (12% from the first half year of 2024)• Gross margin of 60.1% (59.1% in the first half year of 2024) remains strong, reflecting our strong technology position across our portfolio of nanofiltration, ultrafiltration and microfiltration products• Strong progress in our OEM funnel, driven by our focus on further developing OEM relationships and converting project opportunities in orders, as well as focusing on high yielding product-market combinations• Important commercial successes, amongst others a first full-scale project order from a Europe-based top-3 global OEM, and a repeat order to double the size of the world's largest hollow fiber nanofiltration water treatment plant in Mexico• Continuing our focus on cost and efficiency programs, resulting in lower operating cost in the first half year of 2025, and realizing progress on our journey towards breakeven operations• Appointed Piers Clark as member of the Supervisory Board, adding broad experience in the global water industry• Reconfirmation of expected revenue growth compared to full-year 2024 in the range of 50% to 70% for full-year 2025Floris Jan Cuypers, CEO of NX Filtration, states:"With the building blocks for success put in place over the past years, we could start 2025 with a fierce focus on commercial execution. As communicated at our Capital Markets Day, our team is fully dedicated to further developing OEM relationships and converting project opportunities into orders. Based on our strong portfolio of nanofiltration, ultrafiltration and microfiltration membrane products, and working together as a global team, we act as a full spectrum water filtration technology partner for our customers.I am positive to see this approach paying off in our revenue growth in the first half of 2025, but more importantly in a true step up in the breadth and depth of our OEM funnel. This positions us well for further growth in the second half of 2025 and in the years to come, for which we foresee continued revenue growth with on average >50% per year at sustained strong gross margin levels."Read full press release:https://nxfiltration.com/investors/investor-news/nx-filtration-reports-26-revenue-growth-in-h1-2025-with-strong-prospects-for-further-growth/