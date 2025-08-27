Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with Copper Quest Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Copper Quest Exploration Inc. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $150,000 from the company for the duration of the one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a comprehensive marketing initiative designed to assist companies in navigating capital markets through strategic marketing efforts. It includes services such as in-depth research reports, content creation, investor lead generation, targeted awareness advertising, video news releases, social media management & newsletters. This program aims to enhance a company's visibility and engagement with high-value investors, leveraging various digital platforms and media outlets for effective dissemination of company updates and information.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

