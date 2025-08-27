Axentia Group AB (publ): Axentia Group AB (publ) Interim Report Q2 2025

CEO statement

Axentia reports a strong second quarter of 2025 with continued growth and solid profitability. The results confirm Axentia's ability to deliver in line with market demand. The outcome largely reflects the strong order intake recorded during the first quarter.

Revenue growth in the period was primarily driven by high hardware delivery volumes, a growing installed base, and stable demand for Axentia's ultra-low power real-time information display systems. The Company's SaaS revenues continued to develop positively, although representing a smaller share of total revenue due to the high proportion of product deliveries in the quarter.

During the quarter, Axentia initiated the first major project under its new product, Axentia Transit Intelligence, in collaboration with Jönköpings Länstrafik (JLT). The product provides solutions for real-time information onboard and complements the Company's existing product portfolio.

As part of the company's strategy for international expansion, Axentia initiated a U.S. establishment during the quarter through a newly formed subsidiary. This is an early but important step toward strengthening Axentia's presence in selected markets, fully aligned with the Company's long-term ambitions and with support from the Board of Directors.

Public transportation remains a priority sector in many regions, despite a macroeconomic environment marked by uncertainty. Axentia's strong gross margins and solid profitability provide support for continued investments in innovation and growth.

With an installed base of close to 30,000 units in more than 20 markets, Axentia continues to focus on delivering in line with customer demand and continuous development of its product offering in close collaboration with customers and partners.

A warm thank you to our employees, customers, shareholders, and partners - your commitment and collaboration are key to shaping the future of public transit.

For further information, please contact

Dick Ollas, President and CEO

E-mail: do@axentia.se

Phone: +46 13-32 85 30

Johanna Klint, CFO

E-mail: jk@axentia.se

Phone: +46 76-063 24 57

This disclosure contains information that Axentia Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on August 27, 2025.

About Axentia

Axentia is a Swedish company and a global supplier of real-time displays with low power consumption for public transport. We create opportunities for both society and people to develop - with cost-effective, sustainable products and system solutions. For more information, visit www.axentia.se.